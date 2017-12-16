The day that Aaron Rodgers told Thomas Davis: 'Dang, old man, you've still got it'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has been chasing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers almost from the day the two entered the NFL in the first round of the 2005 draft.

A few years aside from chasing former Packers quarterback Brett Favre, that is.

But one play stands out more than most for Davis.

It wasn’t his game-saving interception inside the Carolina 5 in a 2015 victory over the Packers at Bank of America Stadium. It wasn’t the sack of Rodgers for an 8-yard loss late in the first half of that game.

Davis couldn’t say for sure what year it was, but he does remember the moment, that it was at home and what Rodgers told him afterward.

“One of the things I’ll always remember was when I came back from surgery, in dealing with the ACLs, I was able to rush off the edge and kind of run him down from behind," Davis said as he prepares to face Rodgers again on Sunday. "He turned around and looked at me and goes, ‘Dang, old man. You’ve still got it.'"

If it’s the play Carolina coach Ron Rivera remembers, it happened in Week 2 of the 2011 season when Davis was coming off the second of three torn ACLs to his right knee.

Davis wasn’t exactly old at the time. He was only 28.

But he was playing for only the second time since missing the 2010 season with the first ACL tear.

Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis, right, is someone Aaron Rodgers will be wary of Sunday as the QB returns after missing seven games with a broken collarbone. Photo by Jim Dedmon/ Icon Sportswire

The play Rivera recalled happened in the second quarter. Davis lined up on the left edge on third-and-17. Rodgers saw the pressure and started running to his left. Davis fought off his blocker and chased the future Hall of Famer down for a 4-yard gain.

“I know his interception against him was pretty spectacular," Rivera said. “But one of the plays he made my first year [that] really showed me what he’s capable of was when he walked him down from behind.

“The way he did it, that was spectacular. That was probably one of the more spectacular plays anyone’s made. It also was the one thing we can’t coach, and that’s his explosiveness."

Davis didn’t finish the game. He later tore the ACL again and missed the rest of the season.

But he’s returned to play all but one game since the start of the 2012 season, making the Pro Bowl in each of the past two years.

He’s a player Rodgers definitely is wary of as the quarterback returns Sunday from missing seven games with a broken right collarbone.

“Thomas is still running as well as he did when he was coming out of the ’05 draft," the two-time NFL MVP said earlier this week.

Davis expects Rodgers to throw as well as he did before the injury, which forced the Packers to go with Brett Hundley, a third-year player out of UCLA whose 3-4 record as the starter was just enough to keep Green Bay (7-6) in playoff contention.

“They’ve really done a good job of going in and executing the last few weeks with Aaron not being in the game," said Davis, whose Panthers (9-4) need a victory to keep pace with New Orleans (9-4) in the NFC South. “But obviously when he comes back, having him on the field, they’re a much different offense.

“When you look at the production of a guy like Jordy Nelson, he goes through the roof with him on the field. We definitely understand that there are some different dynamics with him on the field."

That the Packers were 4-1 with Rodgers before the injury speaks volumes of what the 34-year-old quarterback brings to the table.

Davis knows all about facing a high-profile quarterback making a comeback. He faced Dallas in 2015 when Tony Romo returned from a collarbone injury on Thanksgiving Day.

Romo’s day ended with another collarbone injury on a Davis sack.

Davis doesn’t expect Rodgers, who has one of the quickest releases in the NFL, to hold onto the ball long enough to take a lot of big hits. That doesn’t mean the Panthers, who sacked Minnesota’s Case Keenum six times and pressured him 20 times, won’t try with their aggressive blitz package.

That also doesn’t mean Davis wouldn’t mind sacking Rodgers or picking him off, as he did with a leaping catch in 2015.

But as spectacular as that play was in the 37-29 Carolina victory, Davis doesn’t take credit for it.

“That was a huge play," Davis said. “But I feel like that play was a play I give all the credit to [tackle Kawann] Short. He got good pressure on him, and with it being fourth down, really forced his hand. I was Johnny on the spot with that play."