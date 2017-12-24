Panthers troll Jameis Winston after earning the 'W' over Bucs

The taste of victory was sweet for the Carolina Panthers after they clinched a playoff berth with a comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and they carried that over postgame with a little trolling of Jameis Winston.

The Bucs quarterback famously gave a spirited, yet odd, pregame speech in Week 9 against the Saints in which he formed his fingers into the shape of a W and then pretended to eat it. Fresh off a 22-19 win over the Bucs, who have gone 2-6 since Winston's speech, the Panthers' official Twitter account had a little fun with the Bucs quarterback.

We ate the "W" 😏 pic.twitter.com/3Oevmx0DFa — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2017

With the win, the Panthers improved to 11-4 and clinched a wild-card spot. They're still behind the New Orleans Saints, who earned 23-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, in the NFC South standings. The Panthers need a win next week over the Falcons and a Saints loss to the Bucs to win the division.

As for the Bucs, they have one last chance to taste victory in Week 17, the final installment of a lost season, when they face the Saints and try to avoid a 4-12 campaign.