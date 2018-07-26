Devin Funchess gets reminder there's more to life than business

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess clearly was affected Wednesday by a wreck on Interstate 85 that turned a normal hour-and-15-minute drive to training camp at Wofford College into a three-hour trip.

It was the first thing the former Michigan star mentioned when asked about entering the last season of his rookie contract.

"I'm just blessed to be here," Funchess said.

Funchess, 24, wasn't involved in the accident that left traffic at a standstill and made many Panthers players late reporting for camp.

But he eventually saw that two cars had flipped after an accident that included a tractor-trailer and five vehicles total.

"It was bad," he said.

Funchess saw a lot of bad growing up in Detroit and being raised by his grandfather because his dad wasn't there. It's helped keep things such as getting a new contract in perspective.

"There's people dead that I grew up with," Funchess said. "There's people that took the wrong path. It's a blessing for me just to be here."

Whether Funchess gets a new deal before the season remains to be seen. All has been quiet in talks with the Panthers, according to a league source, and there doesn't appear to be an urgency to get something done now.

"I'm just here to play football," Funchess said. "I focus on strictly football. That has nothing to do with me. If they want to [make an offer], they can."

This is somewhat of an unusual stance in the pay-me-now world. If you continue up I-85 to the Atlanta Falcons' training camp facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, there is a perfect example. Star wide receiver Julio Jones is holding out because the team hasn't extended his deal -- and his contract runs through 2020.

"Whatever comes, comes," Funchess said of his future.

General manager Marty Hurney said Thursday that a new deal for Funchess is "a continued development." But he likes the way Funchess has improved since moving into the "X" receiver spot after Kelvin Benjamin was traded to Buffalo in the middle of last season.

"Devin really made huge strides last year and he hopes to continue this year," Hurney said. "This is a year where you want to see a guy put back-to-back years together."

The 2015 second-round pick recently was with Rams running back Todd Gurley just before he got a four-year, $60 million extension. Funchess said Gurley didn't know the new deal was coming.

So Funchess isn't wasting energy worrying about anything that may or may not be coming his way.

"I'm here to play football, work with Coach [Norv] Turner and the rest of the wide receivers, talk a little trash to TD [linebacker Thomas Davis]," Funchess said with a smile.

Funchess is the main piece left over from last season's receiving corps that was overhauled this offseason. He's confident he can improve on his 2017 performance -- he recorded career highs in receptions (63), yards (840) and touchdowns (8).

One reason is quarterback Cam Newton, who hasn't been limited during offseason workouts as he was a year ago when shoulder surgery kept him from participating fully until late in training camp.

Funchess didn't make the recent trip to Baltimore to work with Newton and other receivers at the Under Armor facility because he had a commitment to attend the ESPYs and other functions. So he and Newton worked out on their own, part of the time at Funchess' offseason home in Miami and the rest in Atlanta, where Newton resides.

"He's ready to rock," Funchess said of the 2015 NFL MVP.

Funchess likes the progression he's seen from Newton under Turner, who replaced Mike Shula as the offensive coordinator after the season.

Others are impressed, too.

"Cam has been throwing it really well and making great reads," said second-year running back Christian McCaffrey, who attended the Baltimore session prior to camp. "He's just as excited as anybody for the season."

Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen agreed.

"That's the understatement of the year to say him being out there makes a big difference just from his presence, obviously his play," he said. "It's just nice to see him be Cam and have a lot of life and have a lot of energy and enthusiasm. When he's like that, he's at his best."

Funchess, nicknamed "Fun-Fun" by Newton, is full of life as well. He's enjoyed working with Turner and can't wait for the first practice of camp on Thursday night.

"He's a perfectionist," Funchess said of Turner. "He knows what he wants and he's not afraid to tell you what's on his mind. That's good for us."

Funchess referred to an incident during the offseason in which he didn't get deep enough on a route.

"Some words were exchanged," he said of him and Turner. "I said, 'Yessir, Coach.' My cousin [Chargers tight end Antonio Gates] told me that was going to come. That's what it's all about."

Funchess appreciated the constructive criticism just as he is appreciating life after seeing the accident that delayed his trip to Spartanburg.

"I'm blessed to be here," he said one more time before heading to his first meeting.