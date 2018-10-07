Graham Gano's 63-yard field goal gives Panthers needed momentum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina needed to get through the first four games with no worse than a 3-1 record to be a legitimate playoff contender and keep pace with the New Orleans Saints in the NFC South with consecutive road games against Washington and Philadelphia coming up.

Mission accomplished. They found a way to do it -- despite sloppiness against an average Giants team and a subpar effort from quarterback Cam Newton -- by beating the New York Giants on Sunday 33-31 thanks to Graham Gano's 63-yard field goal with one second remaining.

Looking ahead, Carolina will get Pro Bowl outside linebacker Thomas Davis back from a four-game suspension and Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen is on target to return from a foot injury. Thomas will bring more speed and energy to the defense. Olsen will give Newton his favorite target after a two-interception performance that kept this one in jeopardy until the end.

Outside of left tackle Matt Kalil, set to return from injured reserve after eight games, the Panthers will be as healthy for this key stretch that includes four of the next six games on the road as they could have hoped.

Getting second-year wide receiver Curtis Samuel back on Sunday, after he sat out the first three games following a procedure for an irregular heartbeat, also was big. The second effort he gave on a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter showed he is more than a speedster.

While this team isn’t as complete as it was in 2015 during a run to Super Bowl 50, it has more than enough pieces to be a factor in the tough NFC.

That the Panthers scored 33 points on a day when Newton was far from his best, aside from eight rushes for 29 hard-earned yards and a clutch 17-yard completion on fourth-and-1 that led to another late field goal, speaks volumes.

And it helps to have a clutch kicker in Gano, who set a Carolina franchise record with the game-winner.