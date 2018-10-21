Panthers prove they 'are good' with record-tying comeback over Eagles

Trailing 17-0 in the fourth quarter, Cam Newton and the Panthers come all the way back capped off by Greg Olsen's 1-yard touchdown. (0:19)

PHILADELPHIA -- Cam Newton was getting hit with a lot of questions on Wednesday about why the Carolina Panthers were struggling when the quarterback interjected with: "We are good."

For three-plus quarters of Sunday's 21-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, the Panthers didn't look good at all.

They trailed 17-0, the first time since Newton arrived in the NFL in 2011 that they had gone scoreless for three quarters.

NFL scores, standings and more Everything you need this week:

• Scores, highlights and more »

• Full schedule » | Full standings »

• Weekly stats leaders »

• Injuries tracker: Who's in, out »

More NFL coverage »

The Panthers seemingly were a 63-yard field goal by Graham Gano at home against the New York Giants from being 0-3 in their past three games.

Exactly why Panthers safety Eric Reid lost his temper with Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before the game and remained angered throughout the first quarter was the biggest question outside of why Newton and the offense were so ineffective.

Then came the comeback that may have saved Carolina's season.

Newton led a pair of touchdown drives and a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to 17-14 with just over four minutes remaining.

When he was down to fourth-and-10 from his own 31 with just over two minutes left, Newton completed a 35-yard pass to former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith.

He finished off the drive and miracle finish with a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen.

The Panthers' comeback tied the largest deficit overcome for a win in team history. The last time it happened was 2004 against San Francisco.

Newton had been 0-for-19 in games when trailing by 15 points before now.

Thanks to Newton's heroics, the Panthers have renewed life in their season.

They are 4-2 heading into a home game against the Baltimore Ravens followed by another home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It appears the Panthers may indeed be "good" after all.