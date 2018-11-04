        <
          Watch: Panthers' Curtis Samuel runs 103.9 yards for touchdown

          2:27 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
          New offensive coordinator Norv Turner is having fun with his young players, and Curtis Samuel's touchdown is a prime example. Officially, it will go down as a 33-yard TD run for the Carolina Panthers second-year wide receiver out of Ohio State. But the play began with a flip to first-round pick DJ Moore on an end around going from left to right. Moore then flipped to Samuel, who took it left and eventually cut back across the field, covering 103.9 yards of ground just to gain those 33, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The end result was a touchdown and 21-7 lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

          Animation courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats.

