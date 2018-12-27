Cam Newton, not Santa, sends signed jersey to 6-year-old boy

A 6-year-old named Robbie thought the blue Carolina Panthers No. 1 jersey he found under the Christmas tree came from quarterback Cam Newton.

Santa Cam saw it and is hooking ya up with a new one... pic.twitter.com/ltbiwwhxeN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018

So the Panthers and Santa Cam, after seeing a Twitter video from a woman named Jordan who was hoping "to make [Robbie's] imagination come true," made it happen. Newton is sending Robbie a new jersey -- this one bearing the quarterback's signature.

In the video, Robbie is seen jumping up and down saying, "Thank you, Cam Newton! Go Cam Newton and Panthers!"