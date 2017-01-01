Jordan Howard breaks Bears' all-time rookie rushing mark

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard broke Matt Forte’s franchise single-season rookie rushing record on Sunday.

Howard, who entered Week 17 only 61 yards shy of Forte’s mark, set the new record before halftime against the Vikings when he rushed for 93 yards on 15 carries.

Howard is on pace to record his seventh 100-plus-yard rushing game of the season. Prior to Sunday’s season finale, Howard ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing yards and fourth in rushing yards since Week 4.

A fifth-round pick out of Indiana, Howard is the league’s second-leading rookie rusher behind Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott.