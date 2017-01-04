Bears' Leonard Floyd: Better technique will limit concussions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears top pick Leonard Floyd's first NFL season contained some memorable moments, but two concussions over the span of five weeks put a slight damper on his rookie year.

After a scary scene in New York on Nov. 20 when Floyd left MetLife Stadium in an ambulance and headed to a local hospital for observation, the ninth overall choice in the 2016 NFL draft suffered another concussion against Washington on Christmas Eve that forced him to miss the regular-season finale.

But Floyd said on Monday he wasn’t worried about the long-term effects.

"I’m not worried about it [the multiple concussions]," Floyd said. "I know once I get my technique right, I’ll be all right. I’m getting close to being back to being myself. I’ve got to do some more tests."

"This time I had headaches, like a migraine every couple minutes. Then it has started going away and I’m back to normal."

Floyd finished the season with 33 tackles and seven sacks in 12 games -- tied for second on the club. He also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown at Green Bay in Week 7.

"I think I just went out and went my hardest every game I played, and I’ll just live with the results," Floyd said. "Just played my hardest. I believe I could’ve done more. I definitely believe I could’ve got more sacks or whatever. Just got to work hard this offseason so I can get more."

And what advice does Floyd have for incoming rookies?

"The season is a marathon, not a sprint, that’s what I’d tell them," Floyd said.