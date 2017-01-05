Bears deny front office shakeup is imminent

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears on Wednesday denied that any front office shakeup is in the works.

There had been speculation the Bears -- who finished 3-13 and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 10 years -- would hire an experienced president of football operations to serve as the franchise’s key decision-maker above general manager Ryan Pace.

Hall of Famer and ESPN NFL Front Office Insider Bill Polian's name was mentioned as a possible candidate for the yet-to-be-created role.

However, team chairman George McCaskey abruptly shot down the rumor.

“There is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever,” McCaskey said. “We think we have the right structure. We think we have the right people.”

So, theoretically, head coach John Fox continues to report to Pace, who reports to team president and CEO Ted Phillips, who reports to the McCaskey family.

“I think the relationship I have with ownership here is critical,” Pace said. “Whenever you take one of these opportunities, that’s the one of the first things you ask yourself, how is that going to take place? How is that going to be? I couldn’t ask for anything better. And Bears fans should know, ownership gives us everything we need to win games. It’s on us to put together a roster to win those games. But as far as communication between me, ownership, Ted and everyone, it’s as close as it’s ever been. I think it helps eliminate those rumors very quickly."