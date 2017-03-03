If Jimmy Garoppolo isn't available, Bears need to consider Brian Hoyer

Making an effort to re-sign veteran free agent Brian Hoyer, while not a blockbuster move, is arguably the Chicago Bears' best short-term play at quarterback.

More importantly, Chicago faces major long-term quarterback questions after years of failing to draft Jay Cutler's replacement. Uncovering a permanent solution this offseason, though, is challenging.

The best fix for the Bears looked to be Jimmy Garoppolo, but Wednesday’s report by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter that New England is not interested in trading the Chicagoland native likely removes him from the equation. Some have questioned the Patriots’ genuineness in regard to Garoppolo, but every indication is that it will take a massive deal to pry the 25-year-old out of New England.

In Hoyer, the Bears get an experienced bridge quarterback who is familiar to the coaching staff. Hoyer played efficient football in Dowell Loggains’ offense last season -- 134-of-200 passing for 1,445 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions -- before suffering a fracture of his non-throwing arm at Green Bay on Oct. 20.

“Brian's unique in that he makes very quick decisions,” Bears coach John Fox said at the NFL scouting combine. “He's very smart, been in a lot of different systems. He's been on the field a lot in the NFL. I thought he did a good job. ... I think his touchdown total -- he didn't have an interception on the season, which for the number of passes he threw, I think probably ranked No. 1.”

After playing for Loggains in Cleveland and Chicago, Hoyer knows the offense, meaning a large portion of the offseason program won’t be devoted to teaching the starting quarterback the verbiage of the playbook. And Hoyer’s mastery of the offense should trickle down to the new arrivals on that side of the ball.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Hoyer, 31, is definitely serviceable. Before Chicago, Hoyer started nine games for the Houston Texans in 2015, passing for 2,606 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Hoyer experienced only moderate success in Cleveland, but no one has great success in Cleveland, right?

Financially, Hoyer makes sense. He signed for one year and $2 million last season, with $750,000 guaranteed. Hoyer will justifiably seek a substantial raise -- being labeled a starting quarterback has perks -- but he isn’t expected to break the bank.

Tampa’s Mike Glennon (6-foot-6) is another intriguing veteran, free-agent quarterback. At 27, Glennon is younger and might have more upside, but he's expected to cost in the neighborhood of $12 million per season. That’s not luxurious for a first-string quarterback, but any team that signs Glennon is committing to him beyond 2017. There are examples of teams wavering on recently signed or extended quarterbacks (Tyrod Taylor and Brock Osweiler), but that’s bad for business. If the Bears have any doubts about Glennon’s ability to lead the franchise for the next three to five years (minimum), then a less risky investment such as Hoyer is better to bridge the gap.

Remember, free-agent quarterbacks are “free” for a reason. True franchise quarterbacks hardly ever reach free agency.

Hoyer’s role is clearly defined, but he adds value in other areas, too.

Hoyer not only expressed enthusiasm for returning (with a chance to start) when he spoke to reporters the day after the season ended, he also signaled a willingness to mentor a young quarterback. Through all his NFL stops, Hoyer developed a reputation as a great teammate. There is every reason to believe Hoyer would be an excellent influence in the quarterbacks room, particularly in the scenario where he's the starter to open 2017.

That’s important, because with the Bears set to pick near the top of each round in the upcoming draft, general manager Ryan Pace should invest in a rookie quarterback. That doesn’t mean Chicago reaches for a quarterback at No. 3 overall, but it’s reasonable to expect the Bears to address the position in Rounds 1-4. The problem with the 2017 quarterback draft class is that few, if any, of its members appear ready (on the surface) to start Week 1. There is always the chance Pace stumbles upon the next Dak Prescott, but history suggests that success is uncommon. If he does, great; that’s a problem the Bears would love to have.

But more likely, Hoyer starts while the rookie learns. Chicago could also re-sign Connor Shaw (restricted free agent) or Matt Barkley (unrestricted) to serve as the primary backup in case Hoyer gets hurt or struggles. The financial flexibility of re-signing Hoyer allows the Bears to be even more aggressive attacking other areas in free agency. Expect Chicago to be active when the new league year begins March 9. This is a pivotal year for Pace, and he has tons of cap space to play around with -- even more so if Chicago is forced to wait to splurge on the right signal-caller.

The Bears would be thrilled to find their franchise quarterback in the next two months. But you can only work with what’s available. The Bears have to draft their way out of this quarterback mess, and that takes time.