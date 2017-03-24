Were Bears bluffing at Deshaun Watson's pro day?

College pro days are in full swing and the Bears sent the kitchen sink to quarterback Deshaun Watson's workout at Clemson. The only Chicago Bears' representatives missing, it seemed, were Team Chairman George McCaskey and Staley the mascot. The Bears' presence at North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky's pro day consisted of Chicago's top scouts, but not Ryan Pace, John Fox, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains or quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone, which leads us to today's mailbag question.

@DickersonESPN What does it mean that Pace and Fox attended Clemson's pro day and not UNC in terms of interest in Watson vs. Trubisky? — Nick Mau (@NickMau91) March 22, 2017

Jeff Dickerson: I've witnessed the Bears be all over a guy at a pro day and not draft him. I've also seen the Bears skip a pro day and end up taking the guy. There are plenty of settings in which teams can collect information on players -- college all-star games, the combine, pro days and private workouts. Plus, the college scouts have monitored these players for years, too.

That being said, the Bears probably do like Watson, but not at No. 3. To draft Watson, the Bears will have to be creative; either trading out of third overall pick (difficult to do) or moving back into the first round to grab him.

Watson is a winner, and therefore may be long gone by the time Chicago picks in the second round.

"If I'm a decision-maker, I'm looking for a quarterback who elevated the program,” ESPN College Football analyst Brock Huard told me in December. "Deshaun Watson did that at Clemson. I had a defensive coordinator say to me that people want to compare Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Watson and say they are the same guy. They are not. One is an NFL wide receiver; one is an NFL starting quarterback.

"Deshaun is NFL ready. He is phenomenal off the field. He's the anti-Jay Cutler. He would be a breath of fresh air for the Bears. He would come into that organization and people would just gravitate towards him. He's a lot longer and more athletic than people think. He's very gifted athletically, and I think he's a smooth passer that makes every NFL throw. There will be a transition from their scheme at Clemson to the NFL level, but when Nick Saban says that preparing for Watson was as difficult as preparing for Cam Newton, people take notice."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Watson going No. 13 overall to Arizona in his 2017 Mock Draft 3.0, one spot ahead of Trubisky, who Kiper projects at No. 12 to the Cleveland Browns.

The problem with Trubisky is that he had such a limited body of work in college. But he could go before Watson next month.

So, to answer your question, no, I don't think the Bears were bluffing at Watson's pro day. I'm not sure they draft him, but I bet the interest is very real. Again, though, the Bears can't mess around at No. 3. If they are unable to trade down, Chicago has to draft a no-brainer on defense without any medical red flags. That's why I feel the two most likely options are Stanford's Solomon Thomas and LSU's Jamal Adams.