'Sexier' Pernell McPhee thinks he's poised for 'dangerous' year

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Twenty five pounds lighter than one year ago, Chicago Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee flashed a huge grin when asked about what is normally a sore subject -- his health.

"I feel great," McPhee said Tuesday before he was honored as the Bears' 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner. "I look more sexier; you know what I’m saying? So, it’s definitely a blessing, and I can’t wait until the season starts.

"It was really important (to lose some weight). Usually when I’d get out of bed, it would take me a good second to starting walking. But I can get up and run right now. So, it’s a blessing coming from where I was to now."

How did he lose the weight?

"I lost 15 pounds going into training camp (last year), and I’ve lost another 10 pounds since," McPhee said. "Don’t eat after 7 o’clock at night. Just pound yourself with water. That’s the only way I did it."

Projected to have Chicago’s highest salary-cap number on defense ($7.825 million) in 2017, McPhee spent the first six weeks of last season on the PUP list after serious offseason knee surgery. But McPhee (four sacks in 2016) made a quicker-than-expected recovery, playing in nine games before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 16 that knocked him out of the season finale in Minnesota.

McPhee, though, downplayed any concerns about his shoulder on Tuesday -- despite being unable to guarantee he’d be ready for the start of OTAs.

"What shoulder?" he said with a smile. "No, I’m good man. I’m doing great right now. I can do just about anything that I did before anything happened, but it’s definitely been a process."

Bothered by knee problems for much of 2015, McPhee -- six sacks that season -- appeared in 14 games after signing a five-year deal worth $15.5 million guaranteed. Prior to Chicago, McPhee had a four-year stint in Baltimore, primarily as a rotational player for the Ravens.

McPhee -- with the benefit of a healthy offseason -- thinks he’s poised a breakout year.

"Dangerous, it’s going to be dangerous, because obviously last year wasn’t a great year, and the year before wasn’t one," McPhee said. "Hopefully by me losing weight and staying focused, we can turn this thing around."