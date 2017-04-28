What Mitchell Trubisky's arrival means for Mike Glennon

Not only did Chicago buck conventional wisdom and draft QB Mitchell Trubisky, but they traded multiple draft picks to move up one spot to do it. (1:00)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Think you were surprised by Ryan Pace’s decision to draft Mitchell Trubisky? Imagine how Mike Glennon felt.

At no point whatsoever had Pace (before Thursday night) intimated to Glennon that he’s basically a short-term, bridge quarterback.

Yes, Glennon’s contract contains only $2.5 million guaranteed in 2018 in the form of a roster bonus earned on the third day of the league year, but the Bears aggressively pursued the 6-foot-6 quarterback in free agency; bidding virtually against themselves to sign him for $16 million guaranteed this upcoming season.

Glennon -- admired by many in Tampa for his leadership, work ethic and overall pleasant persona -- hit the ground running. He spoke about arranging workouts with teammates prior to the beginning of the voluntary offseason program, wanted to learn the names of everyone inside the building and was genuinely surprised when a reporter in March opined that perhaps Chicago could conduct a legitimate quarterback competition in camp.

Make no mistake: Glennon is still the No. 1 guy until further notice, but his rosy, long-term outlook vanished the moment Trubisky entered the picture.

Pace, who never discussed draft plans with Glennon, insisted Thursday night that the veteran remains the club's starter for 2017.

“In regards to Mike Glennon, Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback,” Pace said. “There is no quarterback competition when Mitch gets here. Glennon is our starting quarterback. We’ll focus on Mitch’s development and Mike Glennon winning games for the Chicago Bears.”

Those comments sounded sincere.

In the next breath, however, Pace suggested that Glennon is OK with the Trubisky move. Come on. How can that possibly be true?

“I talked to Mike [Thursday night],” Pace said. “He understands the competitiveness of our business at every single position. Mike also understands he’s our starting quarterback. Mike’s been here working hard all the time, already developing leadership with his teammates. I’m extremely excited about Mike Glennon this season, and I’m extremely excited about adding Mitch to our roster.”

If Trubisky becomes the franchise quarterback Pace envisions, Glennon’s feelings don’t matter at all. Sorry, but finding the right quarterback trumps everything in the NFL.

In the meantime, though, the Bears need to win games. At last check, they are 9-23 under Pace’s watch, and John Fox’s seat has been warm since last year. For Chicago to improve in 2017 -- and perhaps save jobs -- Glennon must thrive in Dowell Loggains’ offense, while looking over his shoulder at the same time. Pace didn’t put his neck on the line for Trubisky to hold a clipboard. Trubisky is the second overall pick, after all. You think he’s going to sit for two-to-three years? No chance. The Bears aren’t the New England Patriots. Chicago hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2010. The pressure to start Trubisky will grow to enormous levels over time -- especially if the team continues to lose games, regardless of how Glennon performs.

Glennon carries himself like a professional, so there’s no chance he makes the situation uncomfortable for Trubiksy -- publicly or inside the quarterbacks room. But deep down, he has to wonder what just happened.