Jay Cutler joining the media isn't as crazy as you think

Mike and Mike give their take on Jay Cutler agreeing to a deal with Fox as a color commentator and whether this is the end of his playing career. (1:04)

CHICAGO -- The image of Jay Cutler in a television booth is difficult for many to comprehend, but upon closer examination, Cutler has everything necessary to succeed in a post-football broadcast career.

Cutler’s best attribute is that he’ll always be cast as a villain.

No amount of public relations damage control can undo Cutler’s legacy.

Perhaps you are familiar with “Smokin' Jay Cutler.” Or “Don’t caaaaarreeee Jay Cutler.” Or “Coach Killer” Jay Cutler. Or “Tell [Mike] Martz I said f--- him” Jay Cutler.

I could go on forever. There was never a dull moment on the Bears beat with No. 6.

Trust me: Those personas existed back in the day ... and then some.

Now, Cutler’s personality traits often didn’t go over so well with teammates and management at Halas Hall, but they are perfect for television in 2017.

Cutler is polarizing. He’s arguably Chicago’s most polarizing professional athlete since Sammy Sosa.

And league-wide Cutler’s legend took on a life of its own. Love him or hate him -- and many chose the latter -- Cutler was a lightning rod for conversation.

If I only had a dollar for every time a player new to the Bears would walk up and whisper, “Is this Cutler guy for real?”

Oh, he was for real.

But boring people don’t last long on television, and Cutler’s football life was anything but mundane.

Imagine the stories he can tell on the air.

Aside from the obvious “is he really that big of a jerk?” tune-in factor -- for the record, Cutler’s close friends have always said that he’s a great guy, just private -- Cutler is also polished in front of the microphone.

Cutler took his media sessions seriously near the end. We can argue that he should have been available more often, but he flourished during his NFL-mandated minimum two appearances per week, beginning around 2014 when he publicly took the high road after then-coach Marc Trestman benched him in Week 16 for Jimmy Clausen.

Cutler learned how to play the media game. He smiled and gave thoughtful and pleasant answers to questions he never would have entertained in the past. Cutler also hosted a weekly radio show on ESPN 1000 in Chicago alongside former Bears receiver Tom Waddle -- a wonderful role model for any NFL player with media dreams.

Cutler is smart. He can explain concepts and strategies on the field, and he has a built-in bad-boy image that is sure to attract viewers.

What’s not to like from a television perspective?

Cutler won’t morph into Troy Aikman overnight -- and he must open up when he's on the air -- but all the ingredients are in place for Cutler to thrive in the media world for years to come.