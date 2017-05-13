John Fox: Bears' 2015 top pick Kevin White looks healthy, finally

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach John Fox is pleased with wide receiver Kevin White’s progress following a pair of leg injuries that have limited the 2015 first-round pick to only four regular-season appearances.

“I think he looks very healthy,” Fox said on Friday. “With the things that we’ve done, I’m hoping he can remain healthy. There’s been a bugaboo in his career thus far, and frustration. It starts with him; I don’t think anybody goes out there [to] get injured. But it is part of the game, and unfortunately it’s been a tough start. He’s a tireless worker, and I think he’s having a great offseason.”

The Bears drafted Kevin White in the first round two years ago after the receiver ran a blazing 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim

There’s no telling what to expect from White, whom the Bears drafted seventh overall two years ago.

During his final year at West Virginia, White caught 109 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns, and ran a blazing 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

However, White sat out his entire rookie season due to a stress fracture in his left shin. At the time of that injury, White had a steel rod inserted into his tibia to stabilize the left leg.

White was placed on injured reserve last year with a severe high left ankle sprain that led to a fractured fibula.

“Kevin needs to get better every day,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “Obviously he hadn’t played as much football as we would’ve liked him to play. He’s done a good job out here in the offseason program right now, and it really is as simple as getting comfortable and getting healthy and learning the offense and learning the new wrinkles we’ve put in and doing a good job with that stuff.

“I haven’t seen anything that would worry me. You guys know Kevin, the way he works, his attitude; you see the traits that we drafted him with. We’re excited about getting him healthy and getting him into a 16-game season.”