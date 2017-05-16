Bears hope Jordan Howard, Mitchell Trubisky ignite jersey sales

Take a glance around Solider Field on game day and you’ll see fans wearing jerseys of Mike Ditka, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Brandon Marshall, Walter Payton, Matt Forte…and even Tom Waddle.

None of them play for the Bears anymore.

That’s a real problem from a marketing standpoint. After six straight years of missing the playoffs – including three consecutive last place finishes in the NFC North – the Bears lack star power.

The only Bears player to crack the top-50 list in jersey sales for 2016 was wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (No. 46), who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

But help may be on the horizon.

The NFLPA released their 2017 Rising 50 on Tuesday -- an annual list of players poised to break out and rank among next season’s top-sellers of all officially licensed merchandise -- and included in that group were Bears running back Jordan Howard (No. 4) and rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (No. 25).

Howard finished second in the NFL in rushing yards (1,313 yards) last year behind only fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Named to the Pro Bowl, Howard joined Payton as the only Bears to rush for 1,300 yards while averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also set a new Bears single-season rookie rushing record.

Trubisky is the second overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft, and the quarterback of the future.

The Bears are banking on Howard and Trubisky, in more ways than one, to lead them into the future.