John Fox: Can't control public's reaction when Kevin White misses OTA

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- John Fox isn’t concerned about public perception of Kevin White's level of participation in the club’s voluntary offseason program.

White, picked No. 7 overall in the 2015 NFL draft, was among the players to sit out Tuesday’s OTA session at Halas Hall, according to Fox. White has played in only four career regular-season games due to injuries.

"I can’t control what people think or feel, just that he was injured last year, he came off surgery and we’ve got about six or seven others of those," Fox said.

"We’re just trying to make sure we get guys ready for camp, and even more precisely, for Game 1 against Atlanta. So we’re going to do anything necessary to make that done."

Bears WR Kevin White has been snakebitten in his young career by injuries. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

In an interesting twist, starting quarterback Mike Glennon said that White participated in on-field work during Monday’s OTA workout -- an event that was closed to the media.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Kevin on the field and off the field," Glennon said. "He’s a great guy. He works his butt off. And he made some really good plays yesterday that got me excited and the rest of the team. He’s really eager to learn. I know he’s eager to get back out on that field. Him, along with a lot of other receivers, I think, have a chip on their shoulder to prove that it’s a good receiving corps."

During his final year at West Virginia, White caught 109 passes for 1,447 yards and 10 touchdowns, and ran the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.35 seconds at the NFL combine.

However, White missed his entire rookie season due to a stress fracture in his left shin. At the time of that injury, White had a steel rod inserted into his tibia to stabilize his left leg.

White was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5 last year with a severe high left ankle sprain that led to a fractured fibula.

Fox raved about White’s offseason at Chicago’s rookie minicamp less than two weeks ago.

“I think he looks very healthy,” Fox said on May 12. “With the things that we’ve done, I’m hoping he can remain healthy. There’s been a bugaboo in his career thus far, and frustration. It starts with him; I don’t think anybody goes out there [to] get injured. But it is part of the game, and unfortunately it’s been a tough start. He’s a tireless worker, and I think he’s having a great offseason."