Mike Glennon stays patient during Bears' transition period

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The best thing that can be said about the Bears' offense is that the regular season still is three months away.

With three new quarterbacks (Mike Glennon, Mitchell Trubisky and Mark Sanchez), three new wide receivers (Victor Cruz, Markus Wheaton, Kendall Wright), two new tight ends (Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen) and a host of injured/limited players (Zach Miller, Kyle Long and Josh Sitton), the Bears are stuck with a lot of moving parts.

It takes time for an offense to come together, and based on their offseason program, the Bears are nowhere close to being a finished product.

Mike Glennon said every rep in the preseason will count as the Bears try to make all their new pieces fit together. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

“I think it's going to be an ongoing process,” Glennon said after minicamp practice. “A new offense with a lot of new guys. I think there have been some good things and some things that we've got to work on, but that's what these OTAs and minicamp are for. It's opportunities to get better and then, come training camp, continue to work on things and then get ready for the preseason and ultimately the regular season.

“There's been some good things, there's been some things we need to work on, but just overall getting more comfortable in the offense, getting just every rep counts. Every time I'm out there is probably the first time I've run the play in this particular offense, so every time I’m out there it matters, and the more we do that, the more we'll grow as an offense.”

Glennon said he believes the offense’s strength, eventually, will be its ability to create mismatches across the board.

“I think we have, I would say, we can do multiple things with our personnel,” Glennon said. “We have a deep group at tight ends, deep group at running backs and then mixing the receivers in. We can give a lot of different looks. ... I think we can create some matchup problems with some of the guys we have.”

It’s not all doom and gloom. As John Fox noted, the defense typically is ahead of the offense this time of the year.

“If you're generally going to speak, I'd say yes to that,” Fox said. “This time of year or even early in training camp, offense is a little bit more execution. Defense can be screwed up, and all of a sudden it's a play. You can't do that on offense.

“We're not a well-oiled machine yet. I don't think any of the other 31 teams are either. We're just continuing to get better. I know we've made a lot of progress in 10 OTAs and our first minicamp practice.”

There are a couple of bright spots. The club is high on Shaheen and fourth-round pick Tarik Cohen, both of whom have looked good at OTAs. Running back Jordan Howard finished second in the league in rushing yards, and center Cody Whitehair might be a future Pro Bowler.

Where the Bears really need someone to step up is at wide receiver. That hasn’t happened since Cameron Meredith went out with a thumb injury.

“When a guy like Cam goes down, other people have more opportunity to step up, and that’s what I’m talking about, just getting more reps,” Glennon said. “Victor has only been here for two weeks. He’s probably been in two offenses his whole life in New York, and now he’s got to learn a new one. There are a lot of new guys at receiver. And myself and Mitch and Mark. Everyone’s new, so it’s just getting more and more comfortable with each other.”