NFC North Q&A: What's realistic to expect from Mitchell Trubisky as a rookie?

The Chicago Bears finally drafted a quarterback. They surprised many by trading up to snag Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall, and he now represents the franchise's future at the position. He'll back up Mike Glennon to start the season. ESPN's NFC North reporters weigh in on what's realistic to expect from him as a rookie.

Rob Demovsky, ESPN's Green Bay Packers reporter: To hold the clipboard for Glennon. Let's face it, the Bears aren't going to the playoffs this season whether it's Glennon, Trubisky or anyone else under center. Why mess with Trubisky's confidence now? Follow the Aaron Rodgers plan and let him watch and learn -- not necessarily for three years like Rodgers did behind Brett Favre, but until he really knows the offense and the Bears assemble a more talented team around him to take some of the pressure off. The Bears should resist the temptation to throw Trubisky in the huddle at all this season, even if something happens to Glennon.

The Bears took Mitchell Trubisky with the second pick in the draft but that may not equate to more than holding a clipboard in 2017. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Ben Goessling, ESPN's Minnesota Vikings reporter: It depends on how quickly the Bears bring him along -- and the way they've used him in the offseason program doesn't suggest they're planning to move particularly quickly, does it? The Bears have a decent line in front of him, and if he plays in Year 1, he'll get a chance to grow with Cameron Meredith (and Kevin White, if he's up to the task in Year 3). The Bears probably aren't going to rush Trubisky into action, particularly after signing Glennon this offseason. You don't make that kind of move if you don't want the luxury of a slow development timetable for your young quarterback. The Bears might decide they're better off spending the year with Glennon and giving Trubisky time to grow. That way, they can see what they need to add to their offense before going forward with Trubisky in 2018.

Michael Rothstein, ESPN's Detroit Lions reporter: Not too much. While Trubisky was the highest quarterback selected in the draft, if the Bears are smart they won't force him into duty. This was a long-term play by the franchise, so it would be wise to let him sit behind Glennon at least to start the season. Let him learn by osmosis and by seeing how everything operates first. If Chicago struggles -- as expected -- the franchise can make the move to Trubisky once the team is out of playoff contention. Build for the future at that point, but don't force Trubisky into the lineup just because of his draft status. Play him when he's ready and give him the best chance for long-term success. Based on what the Bears have now, it doesn't seem like starting him immediately would do that. That said, it wouldn't surprise me at all if Trubisky starts early in the season. If that happens, I don't believe it will go very well.