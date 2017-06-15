Reviews of Mitchell Trubisky mostly positive at Bears minicamp

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon had nothing but positive stuff to say about understudy Mitchell Trubisky, who's been running the second team since Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury during OTAs.
"Yeah, he's been great," Glennon said. "He works really hard at it. He asks questions. He's done a really good job of learning the offense, understanding what we're trying to accomplish, and I think he does a great job picking that up for being a rookie."
Only time will tell if Trubisky takes any meaningful snaps in the regular season. For now, Glennon -- scheduled to earn $16 million guaranteed in 2017 -- is secure in the No. 1 spot.
"I think obviously Mike's got more experience in the National Football League, he's seen more NFL defenses," coach John Fox said. "I think that Mitchell, so he'll draw on that. I think one's a lot taller than the other one. But they're both more mobile than people think which always helps. Even at Mike's height, he's a good athlete, has good movement skills, good pocket presence. So again, it comes down to decision-making, and that's something we need to do better. We threw a lot of interceptions a year ago and that didn't help our cause. It's something that our coaching staff is doing a really good job of all of them." But good luck figuring out how Trubisky -- the second overall pick -- is fitting in outside of the quarterbacks room. That kind of respect has to be earned, and no rookie, regardless of draft status, can break through immediately with some of the veterans. "I don't talk to rookies," Bears defender Akiem Hicks said. "Unless he's one of mine, unless he's a defensive lineman, I don't talk to rookies. I can't say how he's fitting in, because I don't talk to him."
"I think obviously Mike's got more experience in the National Football League, he's seen more NFL defenses," coach John Fox said. "I think that Mitchell, so he'll draw on that. I think one's a lot taller than the other one. But they're both more mobile than people think which always helps. Even at Mike's height, he's a good athlete, has good movement skills, good pocket presence. So again, it comes down to decision-making, and that's something we need to do better. We threw a lot of interceptions a year ago and that didn't help our cause. It's something that our coaching staff is doing a really good job of all of them."
But good luck figuring out how Trubisky -- the second overall pick -- is fitting in outside of the quarterbacks room. That kind of respect has to be earned, and no rookie, regardless of draft status, can break through immediately with some of the veterans.
"I don't talk to rookies," Bears defender Akiem Hicks said. "Unless he's one of mine, unless he's a defensive lineman, I don't talk to rookies. I can't say how he's fitting in, because I don't talk to him."