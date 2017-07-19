History says Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky will start games as a rookie

History suggests that it’s only a matter of time before Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, the second overall pick in this year's draft, cracks the starting lineup.

The Bears have repeatedly stated that veteran Mike Glennon, who is due $16 million guaranteed in 2017, is the clear-cut No. 1 quarterback on the roster.

“There is no quarterback controversy,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said on draft night after Chicago moved up one spot to select Trubisky, who started just 13 career games at North Carolina.

For good measure, the Bears also signed veteran backup Mark Sanchez to a deal worth $1 million guaranteed.

But quarterbacks drafted in the top 10 rarely sit for long. That’s just how it goes in the NFL.

Mitchell Trubisky might not be behind Mike Glennon on the depth chart for very long. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Back in April, Trubisky became the 27th quarterback drafted in the top 10 since the turn of the century. Only three of those 26 quarterbacks failed to start a game during their rookie seasons: Jake Locker (2011), Philip Rivers (2004) and Carson Palmer (2003).

The Bengals’ decision to sit Palmer behind John Kitna turned out to be brilliant, as it arguably helped Palmer develop into an upper-echelon NFL quarterback -- a distinction he has held for many, many years.

Rivers, after a lengthy contract dispute, had to play behind future first-ballot Hall of Famer Drew Brees for two seasons before Brees’ shoulder injury paved the way for Rivers (another likely future Hall of Famer) to take over full-time in San Diego.

Locker retired from the NFL in March 2015.

But Palmer, Rivers and Locker are the exceptions to the rule.

In a perfect world, rookie quarterbacks would sit until they’re ready to play in the NFL. But the NFL is not perfect. Injuries and outside pressures often push teams to speed up the timetable on first-year quarterbacks, especially those drafted in the top of the first round.

The Bears built a nice cocoon around Trubisky with Glennon and Sanchez, but at the end of the day, the best player needs to start. Chicago must think Trubisky is awfully talented to have invested the second pick of the draft in him. It stands to reason that Trubisky -- if the Bears evaluated properly -- will soon be the best quarterback in the room. When that happens, the Bears need Trubisky on the field.

Redshirt seasons are for college -- not the NFL. And they definitely aren't for teams that haven’t been to the playoffs since 2010 and have lost 23 of their past 32 games.