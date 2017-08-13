John Fox on Mitchell Trubisky's strong debut: It beats the alternative

Louis Riddick has a glowing review for Mitchell Trubisky's first preseason game and why that might be a headache for head coach John Fox. (1:22)

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- Bears coach John Fox isn't bothered by Mitchell Trubisky's strong play in Chicago's first preseason game causing many to question the team's quarterback depth chart.

"If you're asking me if I was excited about how he played, I was," Fox said on Saturday. "It beats the alternative. I'm sure glad he played well and not poorly. There's a reason why we drafted him with the second pick of the draft. I think for the first time people got to see that in a Bears uniform, which I think is exciting."

The entire city, except maybe die-hard Mike Glennon fans, thought Trubisky's preseason debut was exciting -- 18-for-25 for 166 yards, 1 touchdown and 38 rushing yards on three attempts.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

For an organization that has struggled to generate positive headlines, Trubisky's performance was the most encouraging national story involving the Bears in years.

"I don't pay attention to it that much," Fox said of Trubiskymania. "But I know our reaction was very positive and we liked what we saw."

Still, the buzz surrounding Trubisky is inescapable. Trubisky dominated Chicago sports talk all day Friday and was the top NFL story until Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott received a six-game suspension from the league for domestic violence.

The interest in Trubisky extended into Saturday. Maybe the only person not pestering Fox about Trubisky in Bourbonnais: Chicago Bears matriarch Virginia McCaskey, who watched practice from a golf cart and briefly chatted with the head coach during stretching.

"Actually, she didn't bring the quarterback up," Fox said with a smile. "She probably figured we already had enough of that."