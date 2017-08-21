John Fox: Unsure if Mitchell Trubisky will get first-team reps at Tennessee

Mitchell Trubisky rolls right and tosses the ball to Benny Cunningham in space for a 6-yard score. (0:21)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach John Fox said it's too early to tell if rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will receive any playing time with the first team in Sunday's third preseason game at Tennessee.

"We haven't talked about that," Fox said. "Obviously we're very, very early. We're not even into preparation for the Titans yet. We'll meet on that. We'll talk, and we'll keep you guys posted."

The Bears have protected anointed starter Mike Glennon at every turn since drafting Trubisky second overall last April.

To this day, Chicago insists there's no quarterback controversy, but is there a way to get Trubisky some first-team reps without offending Glennon (guaranteed $16 million in 2017)?

"I think probably not," Fox said. "But like I said, we'll evaluate that and see where that goes."

As many expected, Trubisky's play slightly leveled off in Chicago's exhibition game at Arizona last weekend, but the first-year quarterback still completed 6 of 8 passes for 60 yards and one touchdown.

"I thought again he showed good toughness," Fox said. "I think he took a couple shots. They did a couple things different we hadn't seen, as far as (our) protection. But I thought he showed good accuracy, probably mainly a couple decisions that he'd probably change. But I thought all in all he did well."

Fox stressed that he wants both quarterbacks to clean up their decision making.

Glennon already has two interceptions in the preseason -- both of them costly.

And Trubisky was lucky to avoid an interception on a ball he forced to Bears receiver Titus Davis on the sideline on Saturday night.

"Obviously, you'd like to win the turnover ratio every game," Fox said. "We were minus-1. We had the one interception -- we could have had a couple more by a couple of quarterbacks. But, you know, we're trying to eliminate some of those (bad) decisions to make it super clean."