Starting Mitchell Trubisky offers Bears immediate and long-term benefits

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach John Fox’s decision to stick with Mike Glennon in Week 3 will not quiet the cries for Mitchell Trubisky.

It’s increasingly difficult to defend the Bears' reluctance to bench Glennon in favor of the No. 2 pick -- especially after Glennon’s three-turnover performance in Tampa -- yet some people remain unconvinced that a quarterback change is necessary.

After monitoring my (hostile) social media account and sampling sports talk radio for the past 24 hours, I think I’ve narrowed down the top five arguments people have for sticking with Glennon.

Here are the five arguments, followed by my commentary.

Spoiler alert -- I wrote that Trubisky should be the new starter immediately after Tampa Bay pasted the 0-2 Bears 29-7 on Sunday.

Mitchell Trubisky could help the Bears attract higher-profile free agents if he turns out to be the real deal. Brian Blanco/Getty Images

1. Trubisky isn’t ready to play: Not ready to play? Fox named Trubisky the No. 2 quarterback when the preseason ended. Trubisky had better be ready to play if necessary -- for everyone’s sake. If the Bears truly wanted Trubisky to redshirt his rookie year, they should’ve kept him at No. 3 on the depth chart. Fox didn’t do that. Now, in theory, Trubisky is one snap from making his NFL debut. And in case you haven’t noticed, Glennon isn’t the most mobile guy in the pocket. The 6-foot-6 quarterback has already taken some big hits on sacks. Trubisky could still face the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point Sunday. But to me, the debate over Trubisky’s readiness ended the moment Fox promoted him past Mark Sanchez. Trubisky being active on game day tells me the Bears think he has progressed enough to appear in games that matter. Otherwise, he’d be a game-day inactive.

2. You can’t evaluate Glennon after two games: Nonsense. The Bears have watched Glennon every day at practice since the offseason program. There’s four years of tape of Glennon from his time in Tampa. He has started over 20 NFL games. The Bears know exactly what Glennon is. You can absolutely evaluate him after two games. Glennon looks like an ideal backup -- precisely what the Buccaneers pegged him as.

3. The Bears don’t have enough weapons for Trubisky: Now, the part about lacking weapons on offense is true. Chicago’s two starting wide receivers -- Cameron Meredith and Kevin White -- are on injured reserve, running back Jordan Howard is a shell of his former self, and there are injuries all across the offensive line. But are the Bears supposed to wait until they have Pro Bowlers at every skill position before they play Trubisky? Have you watched the Bears over the past decade? That could take 20 years. Look, there’s simply no perfect time to play Trubisky. Sorry. You can’t wait on stuff like that. Trubisky plays football. He’s going to get tackled. He’s going to get sacked. He’s going to throw interceptions. Receivers will drop his passes. That’s the life of a quarterback. But in terms of the club’s talent level improving -- perhaps the Bears can actually begin to attract higher-profile free agents if Trubisky turns out to be the real deal. Talent knows talent. Catch my drift? But you won’t find out with Trubisky on the bench.

4. You can’t trust Fox to develop Trubisky: You’re missing the point if you feel this way. Fox’s future is dicey -- no question about it -- and when the head coach is fired, usually the entire staff follows him out the door. Given Fox’s 9-25 record, there’s certainly a chance the Bears will have a new head coach and offensive coordinator in 2018. That’s just the nature of the business. But that’s why it’s particularly important for Trubisky to play as much as possible as a rookie. There needs to be ample film of Trubisky at the NFL level for the new coaches -- presuming a change is made -- to evaluate him. That information cannot be attained from watching preseason games. They have to know Trubisky’s strengths, weaknesses, tendencies, likes, dislikes -- everything. That way the Bears don’t have to spend next year getting familiar with their quarterback. What’s wrong with being proactive about this? Maybe -- for once -- the Bears can hit the ground running on offense. I mean, how many more years can Bears fans be expected to wait for this organization to make the playoffs. It’s beyond ridiculous at this point.

5. Glennon gives the Bears the best chance to win: Does anybody -- except for Fox -- really believe this? Come on. Trubisky can make plays that Glennon simply cannot. Sure, Trubisky will make mistakes, but the positives far outweigh the negatives.