Bears rookie Tarik Cohen is ready for his prime-time debut

The running back combination of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen carried Chicago's offense in their 23-17 overtime victory over the Steelers. (0:50)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Thursday night's national audience will see what Chicago Bears fans and fantasy owners have seen the first three weeks -- rookie running back Tarik Cohen is a playmaker.

Cohen is eager for his prime-time debut, and the fact it will be on the hallowed grounds of Lambeau Field against the backdrop of one of the NFL's longest rivalries doesn't seem to bother the 22-year-old.

"I'm looking forward to the bad blood [between the Bears and Green Bay Packers], the environment," Cohen said Tuesday. "I know it's a great historical place. One of the greatest stadiums in the NFL. I'm just ready for the experience."

TARIK COHEN TEARING IT UP Cohen Team Rank NFL Rank Fantasy PPG<< 17.4 1st 10th Yds from scrim/game 94.3 1st 7th Yds per rush 6.5 1st 2nd >>PPR scoring

During April's draft weekend, Bears general manager Ryan Pace likened Cohen -- drafted in the fourth round out of North Carolina A&T -- to Eagles running back Darren Sproles, whose career might have ended with two devastating injuries Sunday.

Both are listed at 5-6 and share similar traits. Pace witnessed Sproles' elusiveness and versatility firsthand when both were in New Orleans.

But while many see Sproles when they watch Cohen, the Bears' rookie has a different player in mind.

"I see myself as a Tyreek Hill-type of player, very versatile, do things in the slot and also out of the backfield, and then not to mention also the special teams," Cohen said.

Bears rookie Tarik Cohen has rushed for 157 yards and caught 20 passes for another 126 yards through three games. Mike DiNovo/USA Today Sports

Cohen finished his college career with eye-popping statistics. Over four years at North Carolina A&T, he rushed for 5,619 yards and 56 touchdowns. He also caught 98 passes for 945 receiving yards and three touchdowns out of the backfield.

So far, Cohen's college success has carried over to the NFL.

Cohen has 20 receptions through the first three weeks of the regular season, the most ever by a Bears rookie. Those 20 catches are currently tied for fourth in the NFC. The rookie is second on the team in rushing yards (157) behind Jordan Howard (197), and his 158 all-purpose yards in Week 1 versus Atlanta were the most ever by a Bears rookie in a season debut.

Cohen already has three runs of 26-plus yards.

"It feels good to come into the NFL and do what you want to do," Cohen said. "You want to come in there, make plays for your team and be successful as a player. Just to do that is a tremendous feeling."

Cohen expects similar results during his first visit to Green Bay.

"I just envision it being a jam-packed game; it's going to be prime time," Cohen said. "I envision myself making a lot of plays."

Cohen's confidence shouldn't come as a surprise. After the draft, coach John Fox noticed Cohen's edge.

"That's kind of the unique thing about him, he's got a little bit of a chip [on his shoulder], and he handles it great," Fox said. "He looks at it as a challenge all the time, and I think he views himself about 6-foot-6."