Welcome to the NFL: Mitchell Trubisky debuts against tough Vikings defense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears didn't pick an easy defense for Mitchell Trubisky to debut against.

The Minnesota Vikings enter Week 5 ranked third overall in rushing defense and ninth in points allowed.

Just last week, the Vikings held Detroit to 14 points and sacked Matthew Stafford six times in a losing effort.

"They're going to bring us a bunch of different looks," Trubisky said Tuesday. "From what I've seen, they're a very good defense that seems to be solid at every position. You don't see a lot of weaknesses, and you don't see a lot of busted coverages or missed assignments. They're very disciplined. They're very well-coached. And they have a lot of great players. So we need to come in, do what we do well and stay within ourselves in the offense and take care of the football. If we do that, I think we'll have a chance. But they're really good on that side of the ball."

A Vikings' defense that ranks third against the run and ninth in points allowed could present some headaches for Mitchell Trubisky in his debut. AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

For all the promise Trubisky showed in the preseason, it's important to note that he's still only a rookie with 13 college starts to his name.

On the opposite sideline Monday night will be Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who coordinated defenses in Dallas, Atlanta and Cincinnati prior to taking the top job in Minnesota in 2014.

Because of the inexperience factor, Trubisky expects that Minnesota will try to confuse him pre-snap.

"We'll have a certain game plan for that going into the week," Trubisky said. "It'll be my job to study that. And then whatever we decide to do as an offense, it'll be my job to make sure we're in the right look and the right protection or the right run call for whatever we've got going at that time. They're kind of known for that look, but they haven't shown it as much this season. I think other teams are expecting that from them now. So they're showing other looks. But when they do show that, we'll have an answer for that. We just need to get to that. You've got to be ready for as many things as they can throw at us."

Trubisky is far from a finished product. As Bears coach John Fox stressed again Tuesday, Trubisky "isn't going to sprinkle fairy dust" over all the Bears' problems and make them go away.

But the first-year quarterback is confident that he has a firm grasp on the playbook and on how defenses might try to stop him.

"I would say I've come a long way, just based on different defenses we see. [We] see a lot more odd fronts than I did in college -- that's something I had to learn a lot about," Trubisky said. "I've come a long way in learning protections and knowing when you're hot, when you need to change protections and when the defense is rotation or false rotation or things of that matter.

"I've learned a lot, and our quarterback coach, Coach [Dave] Ragone and coach Dowell Loggains have helped me a lot, and Mike [Glennon] and Mark [Sanchez] again have just been in my ear all the time sitting down with me and teaching me things. There's still a lot to learn, but I've come a long way for sure."