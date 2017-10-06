It's not magic: Mitchell Trubisky doesn't need 'fairy dust' to be a Bears QB upgrade

Steve Young explains how Mitchell Trubisky can succeed in his first start with the Bears against the Vikings. (0:30)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears are not shy when discussing new starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s limitations.

“He can’t sprinkle fairy dust,” John Fox said on Tuesday.

“Mitch Trubisky is a very good, young player, but he is not a magic wand,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said on Thursday.

We get it.

Trubisky won’t be an extra in the next Harry Potter movie -- if the film industry ever decides to restart the franchise.

But Trubisky brings an element to Chicago’s offense that simply did not exist under Mike Glennon: mobility.

Mitchell Trubisky's mobility will bring a new look to a Bears offense in need of a spark. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“Obviously, he’s going to bring out different traits in certain people,” Loggains said. “The ability to extend plays and do those things, there will be some people this affects in a positive way. It affects everyone in a different way. And once your scheme changes a little bit -- because it will, it won’t be the same thing, just like it wasn’t last year from Jay Cutler to Brian Hoyer to Matt Barkley, just like it wasn’t for Glennon. Obviously there will be things that are different, and different people will show up a little bit more.”

Trubisky rushed for 308 yards and five touchdowns in his final year at North Carolina.

“His skill set is different than Mike,” Loggains said. “He is a more mobile guy. He moves well. Mike was your prototypical dropback passer; Mitch does do things differently and we’ll obviously try to put him in some of those situations that he feels more comfortable with.”

The pressure also is on Chicago’s offensive line.

“We’re going to have to hold our blocks longer downfield,” Bears guard Kyle Long said.

Trubisky’s movements inside and outside of the pocket should boost the passing game.

“The things he may do outside of the pocket could bring another dynamic,” Bears tight end Zach Miller said. “He’s always extremely accurate and his ball flight is nice. When you’re out running and you see the ball flying through the air, the path of ball is really good for receivers. Now it’s time for him to do that on the big stage. I’m excited to see that unfold for him.”

Loggains was quick to point out the other 10 guys on offense need to raise their level of play.

That’s true, but only one starter lost his job -- Glennon.

Better play out of the quarterback position can make a huge difference for the Bears over the final 12 weeks.

“Obviously, I’m a huge Mitch Trubisky fan,” Loggains said. “I believe in him. I think he’s going to be a special player. I just want to do my part in the whole thing and help him and help the other guys, get the other guys to play well around him. Because I do think he’s capable of playing at a high level.”