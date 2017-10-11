Bears rookie QB Mitchell Trubisky kept composure on national stage

Jon Gruden says he likes what he saw from Mitchell Trubisky in his debut against the Vikings on Monday Night Football. (0:41)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky answered an important question Monday night.

No, the moment never got too big for him.

Sure, Trubisky has plenty of corrections to make after the Bears' 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the first-year quarterback didn’t wilt under the national spotlight.

And the Chicago locker room took notice.

Even after Trubisky threw a costly fourth-quarter interception, Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright said the rookie kept it together.

“[Trubisky] was calm. He was cool,” Wright said. “We can’t put him in those positions. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game before the last minutes. We had plenty of chances in that game to win it early on.”

The Bears squandered chances to put the Vikings away, but Trubisky did have poor numbers on the evening: 12-of-25 for 128 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble (60.1 quarterback rating). Trubisky’s statistics can't be ignored, but they must be kept in perspective.

In his NFL regular-season debut on Monday, Mitchell Trubisky went 12-of-25 for 128 yards, one touchdown, one interception and one lost fumble. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson went 12-for-23 with 102 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in his regular-season debut -- albeit in a relief role -- on Sept. 10.

Not great. Not terrible. Similar numbers to Trubisky's debut. But in Houston’s past two games, Watson has thrown nine touchdown passes with just one interception. What a difference from Week 1.

On the flip side, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer had a better-than-expected performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener, going 20-for-30 for 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

But Kizer was benched in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and could be in danger of losing his starting job.

It takes time to properly evaluate quarterbacks. The physical errors Trubisky committed can be corrected. Composure, however, is something learned at a young age. In most cases, either you have it or you don’t.

At no point Monday night did Trubisky look like a quarterback who lacked self-confidence. Quite the contrary: Trubisky’s interception happened because he was overconfident and tried to do too much. Overall, however, Trubisky seemed to have an even-keeled approach to the game.

From tight end Zach Miller's perspective, Trubisky passed the eye test.

“I thought he was really good,” Miller said. “He extended plays for us, made plays downfield, made plays with his legs and put us in a position to win that game. I think he did everything he could for us to win that game. I’m excited about his future.”