Mitchell Trubisky embraces role with Bears that never seemed to suit Jay Cutler

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- It’s more of a role than a position, and it’s a role that hasn’t been claimed in more than 30 years: Chicago Bears franchise quarterback.

Jay Cutler could have owned it the past eight years, but for a variety of reasons, it never seemed to fit.

Not since Jim McMahon’s "Punky QB" persona guided the 1985 Bears to Super Bowl XX greatness has someone owned the position.

Until now?

“I think Mitch is made for it,” Bears tight end Zach Miller told ESPN.

It’s early, but Mitchell Trubisky has all the characteristics of someone ready to take ownership of the role and -- perhaps -- of a once-crazed football city. He appears to have the talent and charisma that could make people forget the unmet expectations of his predecessor.

Nicknamed “The Pretty Boy Assassin” and “Mr. Biscuit” by teammates, Trubisky quickly made favorable impressions on those around him after the Bears made him their first quarterback drafted in Round 1 since Rex Grossman in 2003.

“I’ve been here for three years, and Mitch is here until 9 p.m. every night,” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains told ESPN. “We haven’t had that.”

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Brian Urlacher was regarded as the face of the franchise for over a decade.

Mitchell Trubisky possesses the attributes to become the Bears' franchise quarterback. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Cutler was the natural choice to assume the title when Urlacher called it quits in 2013, but the role didn’t suit him.

Statistically speaking, Cutler is the most decorated quarterback in team history. But Cutler never maxed out playing quarterback in the NFL’s largest one-team market.

Much of the damage to Cutler’s image was the result of a perceived aloofness or apathy about his job. The thinking was that the Bears quarterback could own the city, so why wouldn’t that interest Cutler?

Some of the criticism -- a perceived lack of toughness -- was unfair and inaccurate.

But while Cutler wasn’t interested in being the face of the Bears, Trubisky appears to be the opposite.

He might not be a finished product, but the ingredients are in place for the Bears to build their franchise around the young quarterback.

A natural fit

So far, the Bears have pumped the breaks on Trubisky on and off the field.

Bears general manager Ryan Pace moved up to select Trubisky second overall in April because he felt the quarterback possessed a rare combination of mobility, arm strength and accuracy, but the Bears haven’t turned Trubisky loose -- yet.

In three starts, Trubisky has attempted only 48 passes -- 24 completions, 348 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception and a 79.2 passer rating.

Those statistics are of no consequence to Bears teammates and coaches. They insist that Trubisky is equipped to deal with the moment.

“That’s just the type of person he is,” Miller said. “Every moment that we’ve had so far in this short little start to his career, he’s been made for that. Nothing is too big. No moment is too big. No stage is too big. He’s always calm and collected. There’s no panic. You can just tell he’s made for it.

“I think it’s something he probably feeds off of. Guy has no fear. You never see that creep in.”

Loggains said Trubisky is perfectly fine handling pressure from the outside.

“He’s a very level-headed, down-to-earth guy,” Loggains said. “He’s not scared to be vulnerable. He’ll tell you exactly what he feels, what he thinks and what he sees. He’s very comfortable being himself, which is unique.”

Cutler’s attitude was slightly different.

“When you don’t know Jay -- Jay is extremely guarded and holds people off,” Loggains said. “Now, obviously, we have a very close relationship where I got through all that with him.

“When you first meet Mitchell, you feel this guy is genuine. Once he gets comfortable with you, he has no problem telling you his open, honest feelings about everything.”

Like Loggains, Miller is very close to Cutler.

“Jay was comfortable with the attention; he just probably didn’t want to deal with it,” Miller said. “I don’t think it was ever uncomfortable for Jay to be in the spotlight -- he just didn’t want to do it. I just don’t think that was something that he wanted to pursue. He wanted to play football, talk to the media when he had to and do his thing.

“Now, I don’t think Mitch minds communicating and being out there and showing everyone what type of person he is and his personality.”

Make no mistake, Cutler was perfectly capable of handling the off-field spotlight. He co-hosted a popular radio show on Chicago’s ESPN 1000 with Tom Waddle and Marc Silverman and participated in charitable events through his Jay Cutler Foundation. He even had planned to be a Fox analyst this season before ditching retirement for a season to quarterback the Miami Dolphins.

Trubisky just seems like a natural -- and enthusiastic -- fit for the role.

“He’s cool. He’s just a cool guy,” Miller said. “Now Jay was brasher, but that’s just how he is, and you learn to love that about him. Jay is himself regardless of the situation. Now, Mitch is always himself too -- he’s cool, he’s calm, he’s collected.”

'They found their guy'

It took Trubisky one start to convince Loggains he had won over the veterans on offense.

“I’m walking in the locker room after the Vikings game [in Week 5], and we’re all disappointed because we could’ve won that game, and Mitchell is helping Josh Sitton take his pads off,” Loggains said. “That’s something you don’t see very often -- a quarterback helping a guard take his pads off. That’s why whenever I bring up Mitchell’s youth with guys, they cut me off. They tell me, ‘Yeah, yeah, don’t worry, we got it.’ You can just feel the buy-in.

“It was very important that a guy like Josh Sitton bought into him. For a long period of time, Josh really didn’t talk to him much. He’s a backup rookie quarterback. It was important for him that when he became a starter that when he walked into that huddle everyone believed in him.”

The Bears haven't had a marketable quarterback since Jim McMahon. AP Photo/Charles Bennett

Not everyone was sure Trubisky had the mettle to take charge of an NFL huddle right away.

“Funny thing is, when Mitch came out of North Carolina, there were questions about whether or not he would be that guy, that take-charge guy who could stereotypically chew a guy out, get in a guy’s face,” said Louis Riddick, an ESPN analyst and former NFL personnel executive. “Well, first and foremost, by his performance and the excitement and playmaking ability he brings to the offense, he’s automatically getting the respect of people.

“His demeanor is working for him, just in a different way. In the end, it’s going to wind up where he naturally becomes a leader and you’re going to wind up going, ‘You know what? That makeup kind of works too.’ He’s wired just fine.

“They found their guy.”

'A huge opportunity'

Playing for the Bears has its perks.

Thirty-two years after winning Super Bowl XX, members of the 1985 championship team are still sought-after product spokesmen. Many players from that team make regular paid appearances, host television and radio shows and author books. Former defensive lineman and professional wrestler Steve "Mongo" McMichael even ran for public office.

But the Bears have been lacking a truly marketable -- and Pro Bowl -- quarterback since McMahon.

“With Jay Cutler, I just don’t know if anything that he would’ve done would’ve been successful from a brand standpoint, because it just would’ve been forced and unnatural,” said Jonathan Jensen, an associate professor of sports administration at the University of North Carolina. “You have to be true to yourself.

“I admire guys on both sides -- guys that do a lot of endorsements and it’s natural, but also guys that say, hey, that’s not me, that’s not what I want to do. It’s better to be up front about your personality and what you’re interested and willing to do. I’ve seen guys that signed marketing deals, taken the money, and then it’s obvious that they don’t want to be there and aren’t into it. That’s not a good situation for anybody.”

In three starts, Trubisky has attempted only 48 passes. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Jensen, formerly employed in the sports marketing arm of Chicago-based advertising agency Leo Burnett, expects Trubisky to take the opposite approach of Cutler.

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a draftee do as much as Trubisky did around the draft,” Jensen said. “I counted at least seven different current NFL sponsors that did [smaller] deals [called 'one-offs' in the ad industry] with him -- Bose, Gillette, FedEx, Hyundai, Marriott, Skittles and New Era -- so he did a lot of things.

“Trubisky definitely has a huge opportunity because he plays quarterback and because he plays quarterback for the NFL team in the largest market that only has one team. There’s a tremendous amount of opportunity there.”

Loggains playfully suggested that Trubisky should star in milk commercials: “He’s just so genuine ... the wholesome, perfect, young kid that I hope my son grows up to be like one day.”

Post-draft, Trubisky’s agents at Rep 1 Sports backed off endorsement opportunities while the Bears figured out the quarterback depth chart.

“You don’t want the backup quarterback to be doing ads all over town,” Jensen noted.

Starting the year on the bench did not affect Trubisky’s jersey sales, however. The Bears’ No. 10 jersey is currently the third-highest selling rookie jersey on the NFL’s official online shop.

“There is the need to replace jerseys,” ESPN sports business reporter Darren Rovell said. “Think of the drought. You certainly weren’t getting a quarterback jersey recently -- not for Cutler’s last couple years.

“It almost got sad to see the number of Urlacher jerseys still in the crowd. He was like the last relevant Bear that you had to buy a jersey of. There’s an exuberance about Trubisky because there’s been so little excitement.”

For Trubisky to reach his true marketing potential, the Bears must win.

The NFL’s charter franchise has been out of the playoffs six straight seasons, while the Cubs and Blackhawks each won championships.

“I think the Bears have to have an 8-8 season for companies in the offseason to say, ‘Let’s go with Trubisky,’” Rovell said. “There was a time when if there was optimism around the starting quarterback of the Bears, you would say that would beat anything in the city as far as a local deal. The Bears rule.

“Then all of a sudden you have the Cubs at such heat that they’re taking up a lot of the marketing opportunities locally. I do think the Bears overall are still No. 1 -- that’s my sense -- but it’s as close as it’s ever been.”

Jensen added his assessment

“Nobody wants to see the quarterback of a 3-13 team being on billboards all over I-294,” he said.

The Bears have endured plenty of below-average quarterbacks since McMahon.

Trubisky is expected to break that mold.

“He has everything you want from a leader and everything you want from the guy that you want to be the face of your franchise,” Miller said.

And Trubisky seems to be loving every second of it.