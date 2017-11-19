Tarik Cohen's resurgence not enough to ensure Bears' victory

CHICAGO -- Welcome back, Tarik Cohen.

The rookie running back had disappeared from the Chicago Bears' game plan in recent weeks, but Cohen was heavily involved on offense in Chicago’s 27-24 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Cohen carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, including an acrobatic 15-yard touchdown that tied the game late, and caught four of six targets in the passing game.

Cohen’s resurgence wasn’t enough to propel the Bears to victory, but Chicago’s offense looked better than it had in weeks -- partly because the coaching staff committed to Cohen.

Jordan Howard rushed for 125 yards and this touchdown, but it wasn't quite enough for the Bears. Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports

What it means: Not much. Very few people picked the Bears to win. Their season basically ended when they fell flat on their face against Green Bay last week. Sunday’s competitive loss to Detroit drops coach John Fox’s record in Chicago to 12-30. The Bears (3-7) are now 0-4 in the NFC North and 1-7 versus NFC teams. It’s hard to feel good about any team – no matter how hard they fought – with records like that.

What I liked: Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains got creative. Besides Cohen, the Bears made it a priority to get rookie tight end Adam Shaheen involved. Shaheen had a career-high in receptions and caught a touchdown pass. Loggains also kept the Lions off balance with quarterback keepers and misdirection in the backfield. Running back Jordan Howard didn’t have a ton of carries, but he still rushed for over 100 yards.

What I didn’t like: The Bears need quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to be more consistent. At times on Sunday, Trubisky played well. The rookie's gutsy scramble at the end of regulation gave the Bears an opportunity to send it into overtime. But Trubisky also fumbled a snap (that Detroit returned for a touchdown), ran into another sack, and missed a lot of open receivers. Trubisky’s overall body of work needs to be better. Chicago should also be in the market for a new kicker. Connor Barth may have sealed his own fate on Sunday with a poor performance.

Fantasy fallout: Howard remains a strong fantasy player. Owners that stuck with Cohen were rewarded for a decent fantasy performance. Outside of Shaheen (touchdown), the Bears didn’t have any receivers contribute much for fantasy owners.

Costly loss: Former Bears first-round pick Leonard Floyd suffered what appeared to be a significant right knee injury during a collision with teammate Kyle Fuller and had to be carted back to the locker room in the fourth quarter. Floyd, who entered the game with 4 1/2 sacks this season, seemed to have turned the corner after an inconsistent rookie year. The thought of Floyd missing extended time is disheartening. The Bears also lost wide receiver Josh Bellamy to a concussion.

What’s next: A reunion with wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (if he’s healthy). The Bears face the daunting task of playing at Philadelphia – one of the league’s best teams – next Sunday. Jeffery, who left the Bears in free agency, has quickly established himself as one of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz’s top weapons in the passing game. The Bears have only one road win (Baltimore) on the season.