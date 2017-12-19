Meet the Browns of the NFC -- the Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Cleveland Browns are the undisputed kings of NFL dysfunction.

The Browns’ incompetence is legendary. Cleveland has reached the playoffs only twice (1994, 2002) since the end of the 1980s -- the last time the Browns consistently fielded quality teams

The last 10 years are particularly painful.

Since Romeo Crennel guided Cleveland to 10 wins in 2007 -- without reaching the playoffs, the Browns have gone through six head coaches and exceeded six wins just once (2014).

John Fox hasn't been able to turn the Bears around, posting a 13-33 record in his three seasons as coach. AP Photo/Butch Dill

Cleveland will bring an 0-14 record into Sunday’s game against the 4-10 Chicago Bears.

Last year, the Browns finished 1-15.

The season before: 3-13.

So, to be clear, the Browns are the league’s worst organization -- by a wide margin.

But the Bears share some similarities.

The descent to Browns-like levels began five years ago when the Bears fired Lovie Smith following a 10-win season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, since then the Bears have the second-worst record among NFC teams at 26-52 (.333). Only the Bucs have been worse at 25-53 over the same span.

The Bears, Bucs and Rams are all tied for the conference’s fewest playoff appearances since 2013 -- zero. Los Angeles (10-4) is expected to break its streak in 2017.

Chicago is tied for second among NFC teams -- along with the Rams, Bucs and Giants -- with three different coaches since Week 17 of 2012, although the Giants and Rams had interim head coaches during that time.

The 49ers and Eagles each had four different coaches since the end of the 2012 season -- the most among NFC teams. Philadelphia (12-2) already clinched the NFC East title. The Eagles will be a force for years to come with quarterback Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL two weeks ago. San Francisco went to the NFC Championship Game in 2013 and has won three straight games with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback and Kyle Shanahan as head coach. The Niners’ arrow is clearly pointing up heading into 2018.

So, the title of “Browns of the NFC” is between Chicago and Tampa.

It’s pretty close.

Both teams appear destined to change head coaches after the season -- the Bucs could even fire their general manager, Jason Licht.

The Bucs had nine victories in 2016. The Bears have seven wins in their last 30 games.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Tampa has a small core of homegrown players with Pro Bowl experience: Jameis Winston, Gerald McCoy, Mike Evans and Lavonte David. The Bears -- prior to Tuesday’s Pro Bowl announcement -- have two former draft picks with Pro Bowl experience on the current roster: Kyle Long and Jordan Howard.

The Bears, however, have a promising rookie class: Mitchell Trubisky, Eddie Jackson and Tarik Cohen.

The tiebreaker is Tampa’s Super Bowl victory in 2002. The Bears haven’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 1985.

Organizations are ultimately judged on championships, and the Bears haven’t won one in over 30 years.

Whenever a franchise is mentioned in the same breath as the Browns -- that’s a problem. The Bears aren't the Browns -- yet -- but the league's charter franchise is definitely trending in that direction.