How Matt Nagy will better utilize Tarik Cohen in Bears' offense

During Tarik Cohen's rookie season in 2017 under John Fox’s coaching staff, the running back saw a total of 140 touches -- 87 rushes for 370 yards and 53 receptions for 353 yards.

However, with new coach Matt Nagy bringing a much more modern offensive system to Chicago this year, Cohen should see a steady uptick in volume within a playbook that caters to his skill set.

Tarik Cohen should get more opportunities to show off his playmaking skills under Matt Nagy. Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports

Here are five ways the Bears can generate 10 to 12 consistent touches for Cohen, using both the run and pass game along with some of the same concepts Nagy highlighted last season in Kansas City to get the ball in the hands of Chiefs game-breaker Tyreek Hill.

Outside zone/edge runs

With Cohen, we are talking about a running back who “skates” through holes, with the natural start/stop ability and the lower-body balance to spin off contact. Cohen has some serious wiggle to his game. And that allows him to set up blockers before slicing into the open field, where he produced four “explosive runs” in 2017 (runs over 20 yards). That’s why I would push the ball to the edge of the formation on outside zone (or stretch) runs. This caters more to his frame at the position, while giving Cohen options. On an outside zone run (see example below), Cohen can press the edge (bounce), read the pursuit of the linebackers to hit the inside lane (bang) or cut the ball back (bend) to find open daylight. It’s a classic fit for his running style, and the Bears can sprinkle in some outside toss plays as well to get him loose.

Jet sweep

Like Hill in Kansas City, the jet sweep is often utilized as a “decoy” or misdirection to set up inside runs and play-action. Get the eyes of the defenders moving and attack open areas of the field. We can go back to Week 1 in 2017 to see how the Chiefs’ used Hill as that “decoy” off the jet sweep to produce the deep ball throw to running back Kareem Hunt against the Patriots (see example below). But the Bears could hand off the rock to Cohen two or three times a game on jet or misdirection plays. Yes, it’s another outside run, but it also allows the Bears to dress up the jet sweep based on formation and alignment to create an edge for Cohen to attack. And that quick-hitting action can be a weapon in deep red-zone situations (ball inside the 10-yard line). Seal the contain defenders and give Cohen the opportunity to dart up the sideline or dash through the open alley for six points.

Screens

We should fully expect the Bears to use the standard pro-style screen game with Cohen in the backfield -- especially off play-action to get defenders moving away from the point of attack. But I also like the idea of Cohen catching the ball on bubble and tunnel screens like Hill does in Kansas City (see example below). Put Cohen in the slot, align him in a trips set or bump him out wide, and package those screens with run-pass options. This would allow the Bears to play with both Cohen and Jordan Howard in the game while giving quarterback Mitchell Trubisky the opportunity to take the matchup based off the pre-snap defensive numbers in the box. Hand the ball off to Howard or swing it outside to Cohen on a screen where he now has the numbers, and blockers, to create in space. It’s a high-percentage throw for Trubisky and a simple way to get the ball to Cohen. That’s stealing.

Flexed from the formation

Under Fox’s staff, the Bears did get Cohen involved some in the passing game where he was flexed outside in the slot, but I anticipate even more with Nagy. For starters, this is about matchups on underneath throws. A linebacker walks out to check Cohen? Then let the running back separate at the top of the break on a quick option route or flat route. Again, another high-percentage throw for Trubisky. However, the Bears also can use Cohen in stack or bunch formations as a receiver. Get him a free release and generate space off the traffic jam at the line of scrimmage. The goal here is to get Cohen open in the quick passing game/West Coast route tree where he can catch the rock and make a defender miss. Now, you have a 5-yard throw that can instantly turn into a big play.

Spread run concepts

Going back to the spread runs we saw with quarterback Alex Smith in Kansas City last season, the Bears can utilize the athleticism of Trubisky and the quick-twitch burst of Cohen out of the gun/pistol looks. Start with the zone-read, which gives Cohen that natural cutback lane when the defensive end squats outside off the QB read. And then progress to more college-based schemes such as the power-read and power-read toss (pull guard to play-side with QB read). Now, the Bears can attack the unblocked defender with both Trubisky and Cohen -- and you can’t play both on defense. These spread concepts won’t be at the core of the Bears' playbook under Nagy, but they do make the Bears tougher to plan for, while generating more touches and opportunities for Cohen to showcase his dynamic ability.