Watch: Mitchell Trubisky covers more than 70 yards on 8-yard TD run

It went down as an 8-yard touchdown run in the box score, but in reality, Mitchell Trubisky nearly covered the length of a football field with his scramble and score Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Trubsiky nearly ran sideline-to-sideline for this TD 👀



📺: CBS #NEvsCHIpic.twitter.com/s1tGTbLjLN — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 21, 2018

It was a third-and-5 at the New England 8-yard-line late in the first quarter, and Trubisky dropped back then scrambled right under pressure. He circled back and continued to look for a receiver in the end zone before tucking the ball in and deciding to run it in.

By the time he reached the goal line, Trubisky had covered 71.91 yards, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Here's what the play looked like:

It was the most yards by any quarterback as a ball carrier on a play this season, and it gave the Bears a 10-7 lead.

Trubisky added a 39-yd rush to the Patriots' one-yard line in the third quarter that ultimately led to a Tarik Cohen touchdown reception. It was the longest run by a Bears player this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The run gave Trubisky 81 rushing yards, which were the most by a Bears quarterback since Cade McNown had 87 in 2000.