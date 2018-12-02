Watch: Move over Fridge, 332-pound Hicks has Bears' rushing TD

Akiem Hicks is enjoying a standout season as a defensive tackle for the Chicago Bears, but coach Matt Nagy made sure Hicks would remember this season for another reason.

Nagy put the 332-pound Hicks in the backfield on a fourth-and-goal at the New York Giants' 1-yard line late in the second quarter on Sunday.

The Fox play-by-play announcer said Hicks had assured him he would just be a lead blocker in that situation, but that was obvious deception as Chase Daniel handed the ball to Hicks, who barreled in for a touchdown.

It was a somewhat risky move considering the game was tied 7-7 and the Bears are chasing a division title.

The play was reminiscent of when William "The Refrigerator" Perry, who weighed over 300 pounds, scored two rushing touchdowns in the regular season and one in Super Bowl XX for the 1985 Bears.

The last Bears defensive player with an offensive touchdown was Brian Urlacher on Dec. 23, 2001, when he caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Brad Maynard on a fake field goal attempt, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Hicks also scored on a fumble return in 2015 while with the New England Patriots.