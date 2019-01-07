Bears' Cody Parkey gets support from Kobe, D-Wade

Cody Parkey reflects on how missing the go-ahead kick against the Eagles will both sting and stick with him for a long time. (1:01)

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey jogged off the field Sunday to boos from fans at Soldier Field, but he's found plenty of support on social media from two of the biggest names in the NBA.

Parkey's potential 43-yard game-winning field goal appeared to be tipped and hit the left upright and bounced off the crossbar, giving the Philadelphia Eagles a 16-15 victory in the wild-card round. Parkey, who missed 11 kicks this season after signing a four-year contract that includes $9 million guaranteed last offseason, took responsibility for the miss after the game, saying he "let the team down."

Here's a sampling of some of the athletes who had Parkey's back.

Most of you have no idea how hard this is to do. Cody Parkey way to face the media like a true professional. I'm a fan! https://t.co/xbJ5kW6pXF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 7, 2019

We've all been here Cody but if you wanna win back the city you gotta get back in the lab and have a historic season next year to bury this one. I'm happy for my #EaglesNation but as a fellow pro athlete you gotta grind harder and double down #noexcuses #JGSD justgetsh*tdone https://t.co/icd3MQRQFg — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 7, 2019

This is a stand up guy that a lot of young players can look up to. This is how you handle adversity like a pro. Cody is a heck of a kicker and will be for a long time. No reason to be taking the heat he is especially when that ball was tipped. #ClassAct https://t.co/Ae2kr0DYIy — Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) January 7, 2019

A) Super proud of the entire @ChicagoBears team & franchise for making 2018-19 an amazing year be a fan (finally)!



B) If Parkey doesn't make 3 kicks earlier, the team isn't even in position to win it with that last one so slow your roll haters.



C) The damn kick was tipped. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 7, 2019

Respect ✊🏾 keep your head high!!! https://t.co/zNrbuwBaiu — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) January 7, 2019

There's not one play that costs the game and not one play that loses the game. We win and lose as a team! Family forever! — Prince Amukamara (@PrinceAmukamara) January 7, 2019

Keep ya head up @CParkey36 — Marquette King (@MarquetteKing) January 7, 2019

We can all learn so much from Cody Parkey on how he handled himself last night. In the midst of let down, criticism & extreme humiliation, Cody handled himself like a pro but most importantly like a man. I have no doubt my brother will turn this into TESTIMONY! All love bro✊🙌 pic.twitter.com/UXjwo42Hlp — Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) January 7, 2019