          Bears' Cody Parkey gets support from Kobe, D-Wade

          Parkey devastated after missing go-ahead kick vs. Eagles (1:01)

          Cody Parkey reflects on how missing the go-ahead kick against the Eagles will both sting and stick with him for a long time. (1:01)

          4:04 AM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey jogged off the field Sunday to boos from fans at Soldier Field, but he's found plenty of support on social media from two of the biggest names in the NBA.

          Parkey's potential 43-yard game-winning field goal appeared to be tipped and hit the left upright and bounced off the crossbar, giving the Philadelphia Eagles a 16-15 victory in the wild-card round. Parkey, who missed 11 kicks this season after signing a four-year contract that includes $9 million guaranteed last offseason, took responsibility for the miss after the game, saying he "let the team down."

          Here's a sampling of some of the athletes who had Parkey's back.

