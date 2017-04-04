Dirk Koetter: Bears QB Mike Glennon compares favorably to Matt Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set at quarterback with Jameis Winston, but that doesn’t mean head coach Dirk Koetter wanted to lose valued backup Mike Glennon, who signed a free-agent deal to start for the Chicago Bears in 2017.

“They’re getting a very accurate passer, they’re getting an excellent leader, a guy that will be a relentless, tireless worker,” Koetter told reporters at the owners meetings. “He’ll set the standard for how to work for their team. I compare Mike Glennon favorably with Matt Ryan, and I’ve coached them both. I think they have a similar skill set. Now, Matt’s been a starter since the first day he came into the league and had a lot of success and Mike hasn’t maybe gotten as many opportunities, but I think style of play, I think they have a similar style.”

Koetter isn’t the first coach/executive with Tampa ties to liken Glennon to an already established NFL veteran. Just last week, ESPN NFL Front Office Insider Mark Dominik, who drafted Glennon in the third round back in 2013, compared the 6-foot-6 quarterback to Baltimore’s Joe Flacco.

Dirk Koetter believes Mike Glennon has a similar skill set to Matt Ryan. Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports

Whether Glennon becomes the next Ryan or Flacco in Chicago remains to be seen. The Bears don’t exactly have the greatest reputation cultivating quarterback talent. And Glennon cannot do it alone. Chicago needs to surround him with adequate talent at the skill positons and on the offensive line. Glennon is a pure pocket passer, so there isn’t a large margin for error in regards to protection.

Glennon also hasn’t started a game in over two years.

“Well, I’ve never done it [not start for two years], so I don’t know for sure,” Koetter said. “But Mike’s a pro; I don’t think he’ll have a problem. I mean, he’s still practicing; he’s still been working at it hard. Mike told me before he left that he thinks he’s a better quarterback now than he was when he was starting two years ago, so that’d be a better question for him.”

What cannot be disputed, however, will be the effort and leadership Glennon is expected to exhibit inside the building. The Bears raved about Glennon’s likeability behind the scenes immediately after they signed him. That reputation followed Glennon from Tampa, where Koetter said the quarterback learned to treat people the right way. He will be a breath of fresh air in Chicago following the Jay Cutler era.

“I think the main thing teammates will be impressed with is his work ethic,” Koetter said. “In our building, Mike and Jameis -- boom! First two guys in the building, always in the quarterback room, always studying, always offering tips to the other players. I think a quarterback starts off by just setting the tone by how hard they work, how much they’re in the building, how much they help [others]. I read a couple of the articles that came out of Chicago when Mike first got there and I got a chuckle of getting the pictures of all the people in the building -- that’s something that our quarterback coach Mike Bajakian [does]. He has a test every day on showing different pictures of [people], even guys in the media, and saying, ‘Alright, Jameis, who is this guy?’ Those guys are in those meeting rooms a lot. I think they’ll be impressed by what a pro Mike is, how thorough he is and that he can back it up. There are guys who are thorough and smart but they can’t back it up on the field. I believe Mike will back it up on the field.”