Mike Glennon doesn't feel undermined by presence of Mitchell Trubisky

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Don’t expect another Sam Bradford situation to unfold in Chicago between Mike Glennon and the Bears.

Glennon -- while admittedly shocked the team chose Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the draft -- reiterated on Tuesday that he intends to take the high road in 2017, regardless of the fact the organization just drafted his future replacement.

A similar set of circumstances played out differently in Philadelphia last year when the Eagles eventually traded Bradford to make room for their 2016 second overall selection, quarterback Carson Wentz.

From concerts to cookouts, Mike Glennon said he's been involved in off-field activities with his Bears teammates in order to create a bond. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Many believed Wentz’s arrival in Philadelphia undermined Bradford’s ability to command and lead the locker room. Why listen to Bradford when he’s just an expensive placeholder for Wentz? Doesn't that damage a quarterback's credibility?

Those are fair questions to ask, but Glennon says he views his situation differently.

“That’s a better question for other guys, but to me I feel nothing but support and everyone is on the same page,” Glennon said. “It’s been clear in the building that this year is my year and everyone’s on board with that.”

Based on his comments after Tuesday’s OTA, Glennon knows he’s assured of nothing beyond 2017. Glennon’s three-year deal pays him $16 million guaranteed for this season, but he has to be on the roster on the third day of next league year to collect the remaining $2.5 million guaranteed left on the contract.

Still, the lack of longer-term security hasn’t stopped the 6-foot-6 quarterback from attempting to bond with his teammates.

Glennon said he wants to project an aura of leadership on the field and in the huddle, which shouldn't be too hard to accomplish. Despite sitting behind Jameis Winston the past two years in Tampa, Glennon did start 18 games for the Bucs from 2013-14, passing for 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

“[I’m focusing on] just taking command of the offense,” Glennon said. “I’m learning it, but I feel like I’ve taken control of the offense and got everyone on board. We’ve done a lot of extra things with guys off the field, whether it’s just activities outside of football or extra time, spending time in the meeting rooms with guys to get on the same page and everyone’s done a really good job.”

But during the slower part of the NFL calendar, some of the most important work is done away from the facility. Players won’t follow a quarterback -- unless he’s a surefire, first-ballot Hall of Famer -- they can’t relate to, or who has no interest in getting to know them. For that reason, Glennon is an active participant in the team’s extracurricular activities.

“The offensive linemen started a tradition of smoking [cooking out],” Glennon said. “We got some smokers out here that we do on Thursdays, went to a [Jason Aldean] concert, hung out, got dinner and did a variety of things. This is great for me because I’m getting to know guys. There are a lot of new faces around here and the team chemistry, that family atmosphere I think is coming along well.”