Jeff Saturday: Bears should let Mitchell Trubisky compete for starting job

What happens if Mitchell Trubisky outperforms Mike Glennon in the preseason?

It’s a fair question.

As of now, the Chicago Bears seem content to let Glennon begin the regular season at quarterback, in front of Trubisky and veteran Mark Sanchez, who missed the end of the offseason program with a knee injury.

Mitchell Trubisky might have the No. 1 jersey in this photo, but the Bears' plan still is to have him No. 2 to Mike Glennon. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

In fact, the Bears have bent over backwards to squash any perceived quarterback controversy between Glennon -- signed for $16 million guaranteed in 2017 -- and Trubisky -- drafted second overall in April.

"In regards to Mike Glennon, Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback,” Bears general manager Ryan Pace said on draft night. “There’s no quarterback competition when Mitch gets here. Glennon is our starting quarterback.”

“It was made clear to me about 10 minutes after [the Bears picked Trubisky], from a call from [general manager] Ryan [Pace], and the next morning again, the 2017 season is my year,” Glennon said in May.

“Mike’s the starter, and I’m behind him all the way,” Trubisky dutifully said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

But again, what will the Bears do if Trubisky proves in August that he’s the best quarterback on the roster?

Former six-time Pro Bowl center and ESPN NFL analyst Jeff Saturday believes the Bears should hold a legitimate, open quarterback competition -- even if many think Trubisky needs more time to develop after making just 13 career starts at North Carolina (Saturday’s alma mater).

“I don’t appreciate when someone says there is no competition here. In my opinion, no team gets better by diminishing the ability to compete,” Saturday said on ESPN Radio’s “Dickerson and Hood Show.”

“They paid Glennon a lot of money and they are going to try and get that year out of him, but my issue with that -- as a veteran -- is that if Trubisky shows up and just balls out and is the guy on offense that everyone wants to follow, shows he can be an incredible leader on the football field, and shows he’s a great quarterback and is better than Glennon, and then you make that decision that he’s not going to start no matter what ... I think you’ve done yourself a tremendous disservice.”

Glennon passed for 29 touchdowns and 15 interceptions for the Buccaneers from 2013-14, but he hasn’t started a game the past two years.

“Everybody has to earn their job,” Saturday said. “I know that’s the way I always went about my job. That’s what pushes you. You know you have the advantage if you’re a high-paid guy because no one wants to lose their money, but you never want to lose your edge. In my opinion, Glennon is in a pretty similar situation that Trubisky is in. You better prove what you are. You got a little scratch, good for you, but let’s go show you can play at this level in this league.”