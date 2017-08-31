Tough first-half schedule could be too much for Bears to overcome

Not much has changed since I picked the Bears to finish 6-10 back in April. Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky -- drafted second overall -- enjoyed really good moments in the preseason, but it's Mike Glennon's show until further notice. I just can't get past Chicago's schedule -- it's brutal to begin the year. There's a real possibility the Bears' record is 1-7 or 0-8 at the bye week. I'll stick with my original 6-10 prediction because the rookies -- tight end Adam Shaheen, running back Tarik Cohen, safety Eddie Jackson and Trubisky -- appear promising. But there are far too many question marks and injuries to convince me Chicago is a legitimate playoff contender.

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. ET

The Falcons undoubtedly suffer a Super Bowl hangover but not in Week 1. The Bears' strength is on defense, but they probably don't have enough to slow down Matt Ryan & Co. Record: 0-1

Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET

I'm a Jameis Winston believer. I don't know if Tampa reaches the playoffs, but the Bucs have surrounded Winston with enough offensive weapons. Record: 0-2

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET

Since 2001, the Steelers have made the playoffs 11 times and won two Super Bowls. The Bears have reached the postseason four times over the same span. Record: 0-3

The Bears just can't seem to catch the Packers and Aaron Rodgers. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Week 4: Thursday, Sept. 28 at Green Bay Packers, 8:25 p.m. ET

The Bears have a shot just because of the short week. But I think Green Bay is even better in 2017 with Martellus Bennett at tight end. And the Packers still have that Aaron Rodgers guy. Record: 0-4

Week 5: Monday, Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 8:30 p.m. ET

The Bears get off the schneid on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Who knows? Maybe Chicago changes quarterbacks before its nationally televised game. Minnesota is the most likely team for the Bears to beat inside the NFC North. Record: 1-4

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens went 6-2 at home last year. Do you really think Baltimore is going to miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year? Me neither. Record: 1-5

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. ET

I thought long and hard about this one. Cam Newton's shoulder worries me. The Bears can steal a victory here. I'm changing my prediction from April. Bearssss. Record: 2-5

Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 29 at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET

I'm thoroughly unimpressed by Sean Payton's 7-9, 7-9 and 7-9 Saints. However, the Superdome is a tough place for any visiting team. The Bears were run out of there back in 2011. Record: 2-6

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. ET

I picked Chicago to win at home versus Green Bay when the schedule came out. Yeah, about that ... I think I'll switch back to the Packers. Carry on. Record: 2-7

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. ET

The Bears won at Soldier Field last season, and there's no reason to think that can't happen again. The Bears are good for a split with Detroit. Record: 3-7

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. ET

If Alshon Jeffery is healthy -- a big if -- he's going to torch the Bears. I expect Carson Wentz to take a huge step in Year 2. Record: 3-8

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 3 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m. ET

The Bears crushed the 49ers 26-6 in sloppy conditions at Soldier Field in 2016. The 49ers have improved, but I'll take Vic Fangio's defense over Brian Hoyer. Just watch out for that Robbie Gould winning field goal. Record: 4-8

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 10 at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. ET

The Bears figure to win at least one road game. And Cincinnati looks kind of vulnerable after it slipped to 6-9-1 last season. Record: 5-8

Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 16 at Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m. ET

The Bears consistently find ways to lose at Ford Field. The Bears have dropped five of their past six in Detroit. Record: 5-9

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET

Merry Christmas, the Bears are good enough to beat Cleveland. Record: 6-9

Week 17: Sunday, Dec. 31 at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET

This one can go either way. A loss benefits the Bears in the long run in terms of draft position in 2018. Record: 6-10