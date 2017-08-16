Bears spread the blame, but focus still on Mike Glennon to improve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The onus is on the Chicago Bears' entire first-team offense -- not just quarterback Mike Glennon -- to raise the bar in Arizona on Saturday.

“I mean, it’s bigger than the first but not as big as the third,” Glennon said of the significance of the second exhibition game. “I don’t really know how else to say it. Everything gets more amplified Week 1 to 2, 2 to 3 and then ultimately the season opener. Obviously I want to go out and play well, but I don’t want to make too big a deal and put too much pressure on a preseason game.”

Glennon’s image took a beating after he went 2-for-8 for 20 yards with an interception that was returned for a touchdown against Denver last week, but he wasn’t the only culprit.

Mike Glennon completed just 2 of 8 passes and threw an interception in the Bears' preseason opener against Denver last Thursday. Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports

“Our whole first unit was not very good,” Bears coach John Fox said. “I don’t think we blocked very well. I thought we had some drops. We didn’t get off man coverage, which wasn’t something we were surprised about. So all in all, I think there are a lot of things that we saw on the tape, the players saw.”

The offensive line in particular failed to establish the run when Jordan Howard was in the game. Howard rushed for only three yards on four attempts. Make no mistake, the Bears -- led by Howard -- are supposed to be a power-running team. Chicago has little to no shot to thrive on offense in 2017 without a strong rushing attack. Running backs Tarik Cohen, Ka’Deem Carey and Benny Cunningham all looked pretty good against the Broncos, but most of that came after Fox pulled the starters.

And the pass protection was subpar. Left tackle Charles Leno was beaten multiple times, which contributed to Glennon’s lackluster night in the pocket. At 6-foot-6, Glennon doesn’t have Mitchell Trubisky’s mobility. He has to be protected in order to run the offense the right way.

“I think I did a fine job preparing mentally, it was just more the execution side of it,” Glennon said. “And the more we get in these preseason games, preseason two we spend more time game planning; preseason three we spend even more time. That’s just kind of the flow of the preseason.”

Still, Glennon is the focal point. He needs an efficient night in Arizona to slow down the Trubisky express that’s roaring through Chicago, but he can’t do it alone.

“I just really don’t get online,” Glennon said of tuning out criticism. “I watched the preseason games but I just avoid the possible distraction of hearing what people may say. The only thing that matters are the coaches and the players in the locker room and what they have to say. That’s where my focus is.

I understand as writers, you guys have a job to do. There may be some speculation, but I don’t know.”