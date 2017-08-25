Bears' Akiem Hicks ready to bet on himself in contract year

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks seems at peace with playing out the final year of his contract.

"I think you're always betting on yourself," Hicks said Thursday. "I think you're always saying to yourself, man, I'm going to do really good this year. I'm going to get a million sacks, I'm going to get a million tackles and I'm unstoppable. That's the way you approach every year and I think if you come back from that and you start putting restrictions on yourself then you're not going to get what you ultimately want."

Akiem Hicks had a career-high 71 tackles and seven sacks in 16 starts for the Bears last season. AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Nothing ever materialized on the extension front after Hicks's agents met with the Bears last month in Bourbonnais.

Hicks, 27, is in the final season of a two-year deal that pays him $5 million in 2017.

"It's a beautiful thing to be looked at as somebody that you want to be a part of your team for a long time," Hick said. "I appreciate the interest in that category and I would love to be a Bear for a long time. I will say this: I'm still living my dream. I'm still playing every day. I still get to be a Bear. I'm under contract for another year. I'm taking it step-by-step. I'd love to be a Bear for a long time. Let's leave it at that."

The defensive lineman outperformed the contract last year, when he had a career-high 71 tackles and seven sacks in 16 starts. Hicks was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 4, when he recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

"He's big, he's physical, so he's got good athleticism for a man that size," Bears coach John Fox said. "He's a big human being (6-foot-5, 332 pounds) and that size comes in handy really in [stopping] the run and the pass. He's a load. He's adapted here well."

Hicks is looking for even better results in the upcoming regular season, and he keeps a constant reminder at home.

"I have a goal board," Hicks said. "If you guys want to know something interesting about myself, I have a little goal board in my room that I look at whenever I get up. I can't tell you all my goals on there, but I will say this: It's just constant improvement and my goals for this year are that in every category."