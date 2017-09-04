Bears name Mike Glennon starting QB, but is Mitchell Trubisky No. 2?

The Bears will start with Mike Glennon but could see a switch to Mitch Trubisky sooner rather than later. Field Yates and Stephania Bell don't revere the QB position but do like Jordan Howard and Cameron Meredith as players with upside this season. (2:27)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears coach John Fox confirmed the obvious on Monday when he named Mike Glennon Chicago's starting quarterback for Week 1, but Fox would not reveal whether Mitchell Trubisky or Mark Sanchez will open the regular season as the No. 2 quarterback.

Fox described Glennon as a true professional since the moment he signed a three-year contract with Chicago worth $16 million guaranteed in 2017. "He works at it. He's in here very early. He's in here very late. I think his teammates see that. I think they responded to that. Asking them is probably a better indicator. But obviously he's done a good job of that with winning the respect of his teammates."

Mike Glennon (8) will open the season as the Bears' starting QB, backed up in some order by veteran journeyman Mark Sanchez and Mitchell Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in April. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

The real intrigue -- for now -- is which quarterback is first off the bench -- Trubisky or Sanchez?

Sanchez played just 14 snaps in the preseason, while Trubisky completed 36-of-53 pass attempts for 364 yards and three touchdowns over four exhibition games.

"We haven't made that decision yet," Fox said when pressed on the identify of his primary backup. "Our starter's going to be Mike Glennon. I think with lineups and kind of practice availability, we'll have more information on Wednesday."

Fox would also not divulge how the Bears intend to continue developing Trubisky -- the second overall pick of the draft --

when the starting quarterback typically takes the bulk, if not all of the practice reps.

"We've got a good plan for that," Fox said. "I'd rather not share it with the planet, what our practice procedures are going to be. But I think our coaches have done an excellent job getting him the time and the reps to develop in the preseason and much of the same will happen in the regular season."