Lesson Mitchell Trubisky learned from Big Ben? 'Take control of your career'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Chicago Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky will have an opportunity to reconnect with one of his all-time favorite players when the Pittsburgh Steelers visit Soldier Field on Sunday.

A native of Mentor, Ohio, Trubisky said on Friday that he has idolized veteran Steelers quarterback and fellow Ohioan Ben Roethlisberger since around the age of 10.

“I’ve really looked up to him ever since he came out [of college in 2004] because he’s an Ohio guys as well -- he came from Miami of Ohio,” Trubisky said.

Ben Roethlisberger says Mitchell Trubisky should be patient and learn the Bears' offense so he won't let anyone down when he's called upon. Getty Images

The two quarterbacks, who are represented by the same agency, worked out together in Irvine, California, in the offseason -- an experience Trubisky said taught him many things.

“One of the big pieces of advice he gave me was really take control of your career,” Trubisky said. “And I think that's kind of how he instills how he carries himself in the locker room, on the practice field, at the line of scrimmage. The play is going to go how he wants it and that's really how I want my career to go. Just exactly what you dream of, and take control and get everyone to buy into the same plan. I think that's how you create a winning culture -- really taking control, really taking ownership and hopefully that trickles down through the rest of the team.”

Trubisky said another takeaway was gaining an appreciation for how Roethlisberger played as a rookie -- he went 13-0 in the regular season after the Steelers named him the starter in Week 3.

Something Trubisky is hopeful to do.

“Big Ben is awesome,” Trubisky said. “It was really special and really a privilege to learn from him ... and it’s unique he was able to have success early on in his career and that’s what you try to duplicate as a quarterback coming into this league, and just how he carries himself, how competitive he is. I just try to take those things and hopefully add them into my own game as well.”

But it’s uncertain if Trubisky will get any time on Sunday -- Chicago is starting Mike Glennon -- and as far as Roethlisberger is concerned, there’s no need to rush the No. 2 overall pick.

“I mean, yeah, you want to get out there, but you also understand that this is a different ballgame than college,” Roethlisberger said on Wednesday. “Of course you want to play. But you don’t want to just get thrown in not ready to go. You’re OK being patient, trying to learn the offense, because you don’t want to get out there and look bad or let your teammates down. So you kind of want to say, 'All right, I want to learn this offense to the best of my ability. I want to know exactly what I’m doing on this look, this play, this check.' So that when I am called, I am as prepared as I can be, I don’t let guys down."

Trubisky stressed that he’s working hard on many aspects of playing quarterback as he waits his turn. Chief among them is locker room leadership -- an area in which Roethlisberger has few peers.

“He owns the locker room [in Pittsburgh],” Trubisky said. “I think it’s just the type of person you are. You’re competitive. You’re an alpha. You know how things are supposed to be done and you won’t settle for anything less than what has to be done. You’re settling for nothing less than excellence. That’s what he strives for, and I mean that’s what we’re all striving for.”