No excuses now: Bears should start Mitchell Trubisky

Mike Glennon can't handle the low snap and the Bears turn the ball over in Packers' territory. (0:18)

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Chicago Bears need to stop wasting everyone’s time.

Starting rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is the only sensible scenario for Week 5 and beyond.

The Mike Glennon experiment has to end, now.

Let's begin with a simple reason why the Bears should pull the plug.

Glennon’s No. 1 priority is to protect the football. The Bears -- without any wide receivers of note -- have to play close to turnover-free football to be competitive. You know that. I know that. The Bears know that.

Mike Glennon lost two fumbles and threw two interceptions Thursday as the Bears fell to 1-3. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Glennon didn’t get the memo.

On Thursday night, Glennon became the only Bears player in the past 40 years to commit three turnovers in one half twice within the first four games of a season, per Elias.

Remember, the Bears employed Jay Cutler for eight years, and not even he achieved that dubious distinction.

But Glennon -- four turnovers in Chicago’s 35-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers -- and Cutler do share something thing in common: They are the only Bears players in the past 10 years with eight turnovers in their first four games.

At least Cutler was a gunslinger. Glennon is a game manager. What's Glennon's excuse?

The Bears (1-3) have to write off the $16 million Glennon mistake and move on. The only thing the 27-year-old really accomplished was moving the ball in the hurry-up/two-minute offense and piling up numbers in garbage time.

In stark contrast, Trubisky -- the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft -- showed in the preseason that he’s already light years ahead of Glennon in terms of playmaking ability and mobility.

The fear with Trubisky -- as is the case with most rookie quarterbacks -- is that his inexperience could lead to costly mistakes.

Even if Trubisky makes as many fatal errors as Glennon, the North Carolina product provides the Bears with a much better chance to win. Trubisky is the superior athlete. He can roll outside if the pocket collapses. From what we witnessed over the summer, Trubisky has a strong arm and nice touch on the deep ball.

Plus, the Bears have 11 days to prepare Trubisky for Minnesota.

Sticking with Glennon and accepting the status quo gives off the impression the Bears don’t care much about winning in 2017.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

How are players in the locker room pushing through injuries supposed to feel about that? Jordan Howard is playing with a bad shoulder. Kyle Long has an injured ankle and shoulder. What kind of message are you sending when the player at the highest-profile position isn’t being held accountable?

The NFL is supposed to be about letting the best players play. For whatever reason, the Bears are not allowing that to happen at quarterback.

The front office needs to stop protecting Trubisky and let him grow on the job.

There’s no excuse after Thursday night. It's time to see what Trubisky can do.