QB Mitchell Trubisky injects hope and optimism in Bears' offense

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears are in much better hands with Mitchell Trubisky at the controls.

You could tell immediately on Monday night that Trubisky was a better choice to run the offense.

The players knew it. The crowd knew it. The fans watching at home knew it.

The offense had a different feel with Trubisky at quarterback.

The Bears used to say that former starter Mike Glennon won before the snap -- a nod to Glennon's experience and pre-snap awareness -- but Trubisky allows Chicago to win after the snap.

Why?

Mobility. Lots of it.

Mitchell Trubisky completed 12 of 25 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his NFL debut. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As expected, Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains called rollouts and bootlegs for Trubisky to maximize not only his quickness and athleticism outside the pocket, but also his accuracy.

It's too bad that some of Trubisky's best passes were ruined because of drops or penalties.

But the Bears are still the Bears -- John Fox has now lost 27 of 37 games in Chicago.

One player isn't going to fix everything overnight.

Still, Trubisky -- just like he displayed in the preseason -- can be effective when rolling to the right where he can fit throws into tight windows.

That being said, Trubisky wasn't perfect -- far from it.

The second overall pick committed two costly turnovers -- something he must eliminate if the Bears will have a shot at winning these close games -- and his fourth-quarter interception gift wrapped a 20-17 victory for the Minnesota Vikings.

But Trubisky showed enough to give people hope. He definitely wasn't overwhelmed by the moment.

And that's what Chicago fans needed to see.

In reality, the Bears were only in the game because of their defense and special teams -- raise your hand if you thought punter Pat O'Donnell would have the first touchdown pass in the Trubisky era -- but Trubisky's skills make you wonder what he could accomplish with better weapons at wide receiver.

That help is not on the way anytime soon -- unfortunately.

For now, the Bears want steady growth over the final 11 games.

Trubisky started a nice little foundation on Monday night.

Now he must build on it.