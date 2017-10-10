Inside the numbers: Mitchell Trubisky brings new dimension to Bears

After Sam Bradford struggles early, Case Keenum gets the Vikings' offense going in the second half. Mitchell Trubisky shows promise, but makes a few mistakes in Minnesota's 20-17 win on Monday Night Football. (1:02)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's statistics through one week are slightly below Mike Glennon's through four games, but the numbers don't tell the whole story about Trubisky's NFL debut.

On paper, Chicago's offense made little-to-no progress on Monday night as it accounted for only eight of the Bears' 17 points, gained just 274 net yards and picked up 16 first downs.

Trubisky completed a paltry 48 percent of his passes for 5.12 yards per attempt and a total QBR of 13.7. Compare to that Glennon, who lost his job after posting a 66.4 percent completion percentage with an average of 5.95 yards per attempt and a 24.5 total QBR.

Here's the difference.

Trubisky allows the Bears to do more offensively when he's on the field.

Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky's three pass attempts of 20-plus yards Monday is one shy of Mike Glennon's total over the first four games. Patrick Gorski/USA Today Sports

First off, there was a slight increase in downfield passing in the loss to Minnesota. Trubisky attempted six passes traveling 15-plus yards downfield on Monday, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Of those passes, two were complete for 38 yards and a 20-yard touchdown, two fell incomplete and two were negated by penalties.

Again, via ESPN Stats & Information, Trubisky attempted four passes of 20-plus yards downfield, one of which was negated by penalty. So, the three attempts of 20-plus yards that actually counted are one shy of Glennon's total for the season from that distance.

Trubisky's average pass play (excluding plays negated by penalty) traveled 7.64 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Glennon's average through four games was 6.11 yards.

Because opponents have to respect Trubisky's ability to push the ball downfield, the Bears used play-action on eight dropbacks on Monday night. On those plays, Trubisky was 4-for-7 for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also scrambled once for 3 yards. So, the Bears gained 8.38 yards per play-action dropback.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

In four games, Glennon used play-action only 20 total times, going 10-for-15 for 67 yards with three sacks and two penalties. That comes out to 1.78 yards per dropback under Glennon, per ESPN Stats & Information. That ranks dead last among qualified quarterbacks by a wide margin.

Now, Trubisky hurt the team with two turnovers -- an area of his game he has to improve. The Bears are just not talented enough to lose the turnover battle. They've turned the ball over 12 times in five games. Is it any wonder they are 1-4?

Also, Trubisky's accuracy -- one of the quarterback's greatest strengths -- was off on Monday. The second overall pick was deemed to be off-target on eight of his pass attempts (33 percent).

But enough evidence exists to suggest the offense is headed in the right direction.

The Bears can clean up Trubisky's accuracy and turnover issues -- hopefully -- but you can't teach athleticism.

Trubisky's speed and mobility gives him the clear edge over Glennon, and should help the Bears win some games over the final 11 weeks.