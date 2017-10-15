Bears' Mitchell Trubisky breaks Baltimore's rookie QB curse

Chicago comes up victorious after kicker Connor Barth sails a 40-yard field goal through the uprights in overtime. (0:18)

BALTIMORE – Rookie Mitchell Trubisky reminded everyone on one play Sunday why the Chicago Bears believe he can develop into a franchise quarterback.

Trubisky’s 27-yard, third-quarter touchdown pass to tight end Dion Sims showcased all of the rookie’s strengths: mobility, accuracy and arm strength.

Rolling outside the pocket to the right, Trubisky -- without the benefit of setting his feet -- fired a downfield strike to Sims, who somehow got behind Baltimore’s secondary.

That’s a big-time throw for any NFL quarterback to make -- much less a rookie in his second career start.

Trubisky followed it up with a huge third-down conversion in overtime to set up Connor Barth’s game-winning field goal.

Rookie Mitchell Trubisky came through when it counted in the Bears' 27-24 OT win over the Ravens on Sunday. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Look, Trubisky had plenty of help in the Bears' 27-24 OT victory over the Ravens on Sunday -- even though the Bears (2-4) came close to giving the game away.

The Bears' defense forced three turnovers -- a miraculous turn of events since the Bears had only three takeaways over the first five games.

Jordan Howard rushed for 167 yards.

And Tarik Cohen became the third Bears player to throw for a touchdown in the past two weeks -- joining Trubisky and punter Pat O’Donnell -- when he connected on a 21-yard halfback pass to Zach Miller.

Still, the fastest way for the franchise to get moving in the right direction is for Trubisky to develop into the type of quarterback you win because of.

Trubisky isn’t quite there yet, but you’ve already seen glimpses of it.

Aside from the touchdown to Sims, the most encouraging part of Trubisky’s day was his poise. He handled Cody Whitehair's bad shotgun snap (a disturbing theme in 2017) near the goal line like a seasoned professional.

Trubisky did something on Sunday that no Bears quarterback had accomplished since 2015: win on the road.

The Ravens are a flawed team, but their defense can still get after it. And remember, Trubisky is the only rookie quarterback to win at M&T Bank Stadium since John Harbaugh took over as Ravens head coach.

Trubisky’s overall numbers weren’t great (8-of-16 for 113 yards and one touchdown), but he played winning football.

And that’s what matters.