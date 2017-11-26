If Bears need new head coach next season, Carson Wentz's QB coach deserves a look

PHILADELPHIA -- If Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace wants to get serious about Mitchell Trubisky becoming the next Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo needs to be on the list of candidates to replace John Fox if the Bears head coach is let go after the season.

The 39-year-old DeFilippo isn’t a conventional choice since Frank Reich holds the title of offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, but talk to people around the Eagles organization on a daily basis, and they say no one has been more instrumental in Wentz’s development than DeFilippo, who’s also worked for the Browns, Raiders, Jets and Giants.

At the very least, DeFilippo should be interviewed for the Bears’ top job.

The results speak for themselves.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

In just his second season, Wentz, who like Trubisky went second overall in the draft, is a legitimate league MVP candidate. Wentz’s three touchdown passes in Philadelphia’s 31-3 victory over the Bears on Sunday give him 28 on the year to just five interceptions.

Wentz truly has the “it” factor that Fox (12-31 in Chicago) referenced a while back.

But the Eagles also set Wentz up for success -- from the offensive system, the concepts, the coaching staff and the supporting cast.

In a copycat league, the Bears must do the same for Trubisky.

The next head coach hire should be someone who can get the most out of Trubisky. The only way the Bears (3-8) can escape the football abyss is for Trubisky to show significant improvement next year.

The Bears have to push every right button in the offseason to make that happen. Otherwise, they will be stuck in the same cycle. Sunday’s loss assured the Bears of their fifth straight season of finishing no better than .500. They will miss the postseason for the 10th time in 11 years.

When is enough enough?

The current gap between Wentz and Trubisky is too wide to expect miracles overnight. Chicago’s offense -- led by Trubisky -- looked dreadful with 140 net yards against the Eagles. Over seven starts, Trubisky’s play has been mostly mediocre, whereas Wentz had several big games last year as a rookie, including Week 2 of the 2016 season at Soldier Field.

The Bears have a lot of work to do.

But one thing is for certain: Trubisky is the future. The Bears believe he possesses all the tools to be an elite player.

Now it’s time to put the best possible people around him.

The process should begin Jan. 1.