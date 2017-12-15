Bears' Mitchell Trubisky ready for rematch against Lions

Tedy Bruschi predicts Theo Riddick will play well and help lead the Lions to victory against the Bears on Saturday. (0:26)

DETROIT -- Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains hinted that Mitchell Trubisky might have the green light to challenge Detroit's secondary on Saturday.

The Bears have been relatively conservative with Trubisky much of the season, but the offense loosened up in last week's 33-7 victory against Cincinnati. Trubisky passed for 271 yards (25 of 32) and one touchdown in what most consider the best all-around performance of his rookie season.

The most impressive part of Trubisky's afternoon at Paul Brown Stadium his accuracy, but the first-year quarterback even began to push the ball further downfield as Chicago's lead grew over the beleaguered Bengals, who played without several members of their starting secondary.

Rookie Mitchell Trubisky completed 18 of 30 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and rushed for 53 yards in the Bears' first game against the Lions.

The biggest beneficiary of Chicago's slightly expanded vertical passing game was veteran receiver Kendall Wright, who caught a season-high 10 passes for 107 yards.

"It's finally getting to the point where you saw the chemistry between him and Kendall -- kind of taking it to another level there," Loggains told reporters this week. "He's played with each one of these receivers now for a couple weeks and I think we were more aggressive in the game and that was our plan going into it. I don't know if it was anything more than trusting those guys and their preparation and they were ready to take the next step that way."

Trubisky targeted eight different players in the win against Cincinnati.

"The more you can throw with a person and you're teammates the better you're going to get," Trubisky said. "You're just going to build that chemistry and we've really just gotten on the same page and been able to trust each other. The more routes you run the better the timing is."

Of course, the Lions (7-6) are a different animal -- literally and figuratively. Detroit is still very much alive in the NFC playoff picture, and they've successfully defended their home field against the Bears since 2012.

Trubisky, however, completed 18 of 30 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and rushed for 53 yards in the Bears' 27-24 loss to Detroit on Nov. 19.

Trubisky believes he can build off the first meeting against the Lions.

"It will be good because we've got a lot of film on them, especially from the matchup we played them," Trubisky said. "So preparation is very important this week, just getting a good tell on them, what they've been running. So really first, second down and third down is going to be crucial. We want to stay on the field to again convert third downs and come away with more points. Last time a couple times the penalties got us and that one turnover. So we're just going to take care of the football and play our game and hopefully we can take all of the positives we did from the last game and carry them over to this game coming up."